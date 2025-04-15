Attempted murder: Court revokes bail of co-defendants in trial of traditional ruler

An Oyo State High Court in Ibadan, on Monday, revoked the bail granted to two co-defendants in the alleged attempted murder trial of Oba Solomon Akinola, the Oloko of Oko.

Akinola, the two co-defendants, whose bails were revoke, Chief Sunday Aderinto and Adejare Adeleru, are facing a 27-count charge including land grabbing and attempted murder.

Other defendants in the matter are; Chief Jimoh Asimiyu, Timothy Aderinto, Matthew Akintaro, Rafiu Ganiyu, Samson Ogunmola, Zachiaus Adeleru and Kamorudeen Ajibade.

Also arraigned are Raji Rasaq, Mutiu Arowosaye, Oyeyemi Oyelekan Olusegun Oyelekan and Sheriff Adio.

Justice Kareem Adedokun revoked the bail of the two defendants after he was informed by the prosecutor, Mr Isa O Abdulazeez, that the duo were among those that lunched a fresh attack on Aagba Community on April 5.

The judge stated that bail could be revoked when a defendant facing trial commits a fresh offence.

He ordered the two defendants to be remanded in Agodi Correctional Facility.

Adedokun further issued a bench warrant on Timothy Aderinto, the fourth defendant, Matthew Akintaro, the fifth defendant, Rafiu Ganiyu, the six defendant, Samson Ogunmola, seventh defendant, Zacheus Adeleru, the nineth defendant and Sheriff Adio, the 15th defendant for their absence in court.

The judge stated that Akintaro, popularly called Paimo, who had been constantly absent during court proceedings on the excuse of being mentally unstable, must be brought to court either dead or alife.

He subsequently adjourned the case until May 13 for the definite hearing of the case of the defence.

Earlier, the Prosecutor, Abdulazeez had told the court that a fresh attack was launched on Aagba Village, which led to the burning of no fewer than nines houses, including the house of Alagba of Aagba, Oba Joshua Adesola.

He further alleged that the incident claimed the live of a 70-year-old woman, Madam Rachael Bamidele, and the destruction of many other properties

In his response, the Defence Counsel, Hakeem Sabana, said that he was not aware of the fresh attack, adding that he was no longer representing the first, second,third and the seventh defendants.

The News Agency of Nigeria recalls that the people of Aagba and Tropical Farm Limited had in November 2023 instituted a case against the defendants over the alleged invasion of their community.

It was alleged that the invasion was on the order of Oba Akinola.

The Inspector General of Police (IGP) had directed the police to investigate the matter and handed the investigation to the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF), who ordered the Oyo State Ministry of justice to take over the prosecution.

The defendants had pleaded not guilty to the 27-count charge bordering on alleged attempted murder, assault, robbery, stealing and land grabbing.