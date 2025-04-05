Attacks on Plateau communities senseless – Northern governors

The Northern States Governors’ Forum (NSGF) has condemned the recent attacks on five communities in Bokkos Local Government Area of Plateau, describing them as senseless.

The forum said killings threaten the unity and stability of the region.

The Chairman of the Forum and Governor of Gombe State, Inuwa Yahaya, in a statement issued in Gombe , expressed deep sorrow over the tragic incidents, which claimed several lives and left scores injured, mostly women and children.

The statement was made available to journalists in Gombe by Mr Ismaila Uba-Misilli, the Director-General, Press Affairs, Gombe Government House.

Yahaya, while commiserating with families of victims as well as the government and people of Plateau, decried the cycle of attacks on rural communities in the North.

He described the persistent shedding of innocent blood as a stain on the conscience of the region and the nation.

“The sanctity of human life must never be taken for granted. These heinous attacks on innocent people are totally unacceptable and must be condemned by all,” Yahaya said.

The NSGF Chairman commended the Plateau governor, Mr Caleb Mutfwang, for his swift response and measures taken after the attacks, as well as the security agencies for their rapid intervention to restore calm.

He, however, urged security operatives to intensify efforts to track down the perpetrators and bring them to justice.

Yahaya also stressed the need for tolerance, peace building and mutual understanding among diverse communities, particularly between farmers and herders.

He reiterated the commitment of the Northern governors to working collectively to address insecurity, promoting social cohesion, and fostering harmonious coexistence across the region.

“As Northern governors, we will continue to take deliberate steps to end this cycle of violence by strengthening security collaboration, promoting dialogue, and implementing policies that encourage peace and unity,” he added.

He further called for support from all stakeholders to complement the government’s efforts by preaching peace, tolerance, and forgiveness (NAN)