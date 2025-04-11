Atiku leads El-Rufai, Tambuwal on visit to Buhari

By Henry Oduah

Former Vice President and 2023 presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, on Friday paid a courtesy visit to former President Muhammadu Buhari at his residence.

Atiku was accompanied by top political figures including former governors Aminu Tambuwal (Sokoto) and Nasir El-Rufai (Kaduna), among others. A video of the visit was shared on social media by Atiku himself.

Reflecting on the visit, Atiku noted that the former president was in high spirits and entertained the delegation with his trademark sense of humour.

“As the Waziri Adamawa, I was obligated to be in my Adamawa during the Sallah celebrations. I held forth for the Lamido Fombina (Adamawa) in some of the activities of the Sallah celebrations,” Atiku wrote.

“Today, I had the opportunity to pay a post-Sallah visit to His Excellency, Muhammadu Buhari, President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 2015-2023. It was a wonderful time with him. As usual, he cracked me up (to the extent that my ribs were hurting) with his peculiar humour.”