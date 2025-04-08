Atedo Peterside chairs Vanguard Personality of the Year Award

Atedo Peterside

Soulful Nigerian singer, Johnny Drille, and dynamic live band performer, Laolu Gbenjo, have expressed excitement ahead of their performances at the 13th edition of Vanguard Personality of the Year Award.

The event, which is scheduled to hold on April 11, 2025, at the Convention Centre, Eko Hotel and Suites, Lagos, is expected to attract distinguished persons from public and private sectors, entertainment industry, captains of industry, and statesmen among others.

Founder of Stanbic IBTC Bank, Mr Atedo Peterside, would be the chairman of the event.

It promises to be a platform to celebrate remarkable achievements in various sectors.

The cast of awardees consists of a galaxy of stars, who would shine bright like diamonds for contributing to the well-being of the nation through their investments and craft.

According to the Editor of Vanguard Newspapers, Mr Eze Anaba, “the philosophy of the award is to recognise and celebrate excellence, national pride and service to humanity.” The ceremony commences at 5.00p.m with a red-carpet. Past award recipients include former and serving presidents, governors, captains of industry, elder statesmen, businessmen, ordinary Nigerians who have positively impacted humanity and expatriates.

It would be a night of glamour and celebration. Johnny Drille, best known for his hit single “How Are You, “ shared his excitement about performing at the Forum.

He said: “It will be a great honour to showcase my craft before an audience of such caliber as that which graces the Vanguard Award. It is a mature audience with refined tastes who will appreciate my style of music — rich in lyrics and immersive rhythms. Expect top-tier entertainment from me. “

For Laolu Gbenjo, a longtime performer, the excitement is mutual. He promised to elevate the experience further this year. “You know what Laolu Gbenjo represents, undiluted entertainment with electrifying and high-energy performances. We have been doing this for years at the Vanguard Award, but this year, we are adding even more. If you are not ready to dance all night, don’t come near the stage, because it’s going to be non-stop dancing, “he enthused.

Both artistes, promised to bring their live bands to the stage.

Johnny Drille: In an industry dominated by Afrobeats and high-energy rhythms, Johnny Drille stands out as a quiet yet commanding presence.

Johnny Drille’s authenticity continues to set him apart. In a fast-moving industry often driven by trends, he remains true to his sound, consistently delivering introspective, heartfelt music. His live performances, often stripped-down, raw, and emotionally charged,,further underline his immense talent.

Laolu Gbenjo: In Nigeria’s vibrant music scene, where genres constantly evolve and blend, Laolu Gbenjo stands out as a vibrant torchbearer of contemporary Highlife. Laolu first gained significant recognition through his energetic live performances, featuring full bands, dancers, and electrifying showmanship. His music resonates with both the old and the young.

In 2016, Laolu released the Expressions EP, a vibrant collection of praise songs wrapped in infectious dance rhythms.

Whether through praise music or party anthems, Laolu Gbenjo continues to bring unfiltered joy and boundless energy to every performance — a promise he intends to keep at this year’s Vanguard Personality of the Year Award.