Culture minister visits new Alaafin, reaffirms FG’s commitment to traditional institutions

From left: The Minister of Art, Culture, Tourism and the Creative Economy, Barr. Hannatu Musa Musawa, the new Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Abimbola Akeem Owoade and his Ayaba.

By Demola Akinyemi, Ilorin



The Honourable Minister of Art, Culture, Tourism and the Creative Economy, Barr. Hannatu Musa Musawa has paid homage to the newly crowned Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Abimbola Akeem Owoade.



During her courtesy visit to the ancient city of Oyo, the Honourable Minister affirmed the Federal Government’s steadfast support for traditional institutions as vital custodians of Nigeria’s cultural identity and national pride.

In the statement Special Assistant to Honourable Minister of Art, Culture, Tourism, and Creative Economy Abiola Jagunlabi made available to journalists in Ilorin, the minister congratulated His Imperial Majesty on his ascension to the revered throne, highlighting the historical significance of the Alaafin stool as one of the most enduring symbols of Yoruba civilisation and leadership.



The minister noted in the statement that the Federal Government, under the leadership of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, recognised the critical role of traditional rulers in fostering peace, preserving heritage, and advancing community development.



“The Alaafin Palace is more than a royal seat — it is a beacon of cultural continuity and resilience.

“Oyo, as a cultural capital, and the legacy of Sango as both deity and king, hold immense potential for strengthening our tourism sector both domestic and international,” the Minister stated.



She emphasised that the Ministry remains committed to leveraging Nigeria’s rich traditional institutions and cultural assets to drive economic diversification through tourism, which is in alignment with the Renewed Hope Agenda.



The Honourable Minister reiterated that partnerships with revered thrones like the Alaafin’s are essential to building a vibrant, creative economy that reflects the soul of the nation and creates sustainable opportunities for Nigerians.



She was accompanied on the visit by her Special Assistant on Sub-national Development and Engagement, Hon. Abiola Abdulkareem, popularly known as Jagunlabi, and members of her media team.



The Honourable Minister’s homage to the Alaafin reaffirms the Ministry’s dedication to preserving, promoting, and investing in the culture and heritage space as a key pillar of Nigeria’s national development strategy.