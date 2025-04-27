Army urges media to help protect our uniform, support national security

By Kingsley Omonobi

The Nigerian Army has called on citizens to refrain from illegally wearing military uniforms, emphasizing that respecting the uniform is essential for strengthening national security and fostering trust between the military and the public.

Speaking during a media roundtable with defence correspondents in Abuja, the Chief of Civil-Military Affairs (Army), Maj. Gen. Gold Chibuisi, stressed that the misuse of military attire by unauthorized persons not only violates the law but also creates opportunities for criminal activities.

“I’m a bit surprised that despite our repeated sensitization efforts, the issue of illegal use of military uniforms keeps recurring,” Chibuisi said. “It is against the law. If you are not in the armed forces or any security agency, wearing their uniform—no matter your admiration—is a crime.”

He warned that offenders risk prosecution and jail time, stressing, “If you like the military, join the military. Don’t wear our uniform if you are not one of us.”

Highlighting the security risks, Chibuisi explained that criminals increasingly exploit military garb to perpetrate crimes, complicating efforts by civilians and security agencies to distinguish genuine soldiers from impostors.

“Currently, a lot of criminals are using military uniforms to commit crimes. If unauthorized individuals continue to wear them, how do we differentiate between a criminal and a real soldier?” he said.

He urged families and communities to help with grassroots sensitization, saying:

“If you know someone who is not in the military but wants to jog or go shopping in military attire, tell them, ‘Wait, have you joined the army? Please remove it before you get into trouble.’”

Maj. Gen. Chibuisi noted that soldiers are trained to arrest civilians found wearing military gear illegally and hand them over to the police for prosecution.

“Harassment or rough handling by soldiers is not acceptable. We are continuously sensitizing our personnel, and those found guilty of misconduct are sanctioned accordingly,” he added.

Chibuisi cautioned against drawing comparisons with practices in other countries:

“This is not America. Challenges here are different. Wearing military uniforms here carries serious security implications.”

He also emphasized the importance of a stronger partnership between the media and the military to better inform the public about the Army’s activities.

“The role you play in covering our programmes is crucial. Understanding our operations helps you reflect them accurately to the public,” Chibuisi said. “Through your reporting, we also receive feedback on the impact of our activities and operations. It’s a symbiotic relationship, and we deeply appreciate your support.”

Chibuisi described the ongoing effort to enhance civil-military relations as “a work in progress,” stressing that the Army belongs to the people and not an enemy to the public.

“Every soldier comes from a family and a community. The media plays a critical role in helping the public understand this,” he said.

Also speaking, Assistant Director of Administration at the Department of Civil-Military Affairs (DCMA), Lt.-Col. Muhammed Sani, highlighted the Army’s efforts in fostering closer ties with local communities.

He noted that the Army has executed several Quick Impact and Special Intervention Projects nationwide to enhance civil-military relations.

Sani explained that the DCMA, established in 2010, serves as the interface between the Army and the civil populace.

In his remarks, the President of the Defence Correspondents Association of Nigeria (DECAN), Ismail Musa, reaffirmed the journalists’ commitment to strengthening ties between the media and the military.

He emphasized that the partnership is critical to defeating terrorism, combating crime, and maintaining national peace and stability.

“Through accurate, investigative, and balanced reporting, we aim to enhance public understanding, promote national security, and highlight the sacrifices of our gallant troops,” Musa said.

“We prioritize continuous engagement with the Ministry of Defence, the Armed Forces, and the Office of the National Security Adviser to ensure sensitive and responsible national security reporting.”