Army uncovers 11 new illegal bunkering facilities in four states

File Photo

The Nigerian Army has uncovered 11 new bunkering facilities and made some seizures during a six-day operation conducted in Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa, Delta and Rivers.

Lt. Col. Danjuma Danjuma, spokesman for the Nigerian Army’s 6 Division, Port Harcourt, made this known in a statement on Monday in Port Harcourt.

He said that seven suspects were arrested during the operations.

”Troops seized 13,600 litres of stolen crude oil, 4,890 litres of adulterated diesel, and 37,700 litres of various other unspecified petroleum products during the raids.

”Soldiers in Rivers raided the Imo River area, where they discovered six illegal refineries and recovered about 11,000 litres of stolen petroleum products.

“Troops deactivated 41 drum pots, 18 drum receivers, and 540 sack bags filled with over 11,000 litres of stolen products.

“They also thwarted attempts by oil thieves to reconstruct other illegal refining sites in the Imo River area,” he stated.

In a separate operation in Ahoada West, Danjuma said that soldiers intercepted two Toyota Camry vehicles transporting over 1,300 litres of illegally refined diesel.

“Furthermore, at Krakrama Wellhead 12 in Bille, Degema, seven suspects were arrested while attempting to vandalise the facility.

“Troops, after combing the area, recovered three wooden boats laden with over 1,500 litres of stolen crude,” Dunjuma added.

In Delta, he reported the interception of 25,200 litres of an unspecified petroleum product and 10,000 litres of stolen crude oil from two tankers, a truck, and a bus on the Koko-Obitigbo Road.

During further operations, the army spokesman noted the discovery of 3,350 litres of adulterated diesel stored in 100 cellophane bags at Oton-Urakpa, Sapele.

Other items discovered included three empty drums, two ovens, and a metallic storage tank, along with hoses and pipes believed to have been used in syphoning products from pipelines.

“In Bayelsa, troops dismantled four illegal refining sites and recovered about 2,100 litres of stolen crude oil and an additional 1,500 litres of stolen products in the Biseni and Okordia communities in Yenagoa.

“In Akwa Ibom, soldiers intercepted 240 litres of illegally refined diesel stored in eight jerrycans during an operation along the Okobo-Uyo Road,” he remarked.

Danjuma concluded by stating that the suspects had been handed over to the appropriate security agencies for further investigation and possible prosecution. (NAN)