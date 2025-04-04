Army intercepts illicit drugs in Ogun

By Evelyn Usman

Troops of the Nigerian Army operating under 81 Division, Kofo Abayomi, Lagos,

have intercepted 320 wraps of substance suspected to be Cannabis Sativa from a suspected transnational drug syndicate, in Alamutu general area in Odeda Local Government Area of Ogun State.

Acting Deputy Director Army Public RelationsArm, 81 Division , Lt. Col Olabisi Ayeni, who confirmed the recovery, said the suspects who conveyed the substance on two motorcycles, fled into a nearby bush on sighting the troops who were on routine patrol

Ayeni explained that : “The interception which was made on April 2,2025, is part of the Division’s efforts at supporting the relevant security agency in the eradication of illicit drugs in its Area of Responsibility, as encapsulated in the Chief of Army Staff Command Philosophy.

“The recovered items have been handed over to the 35 Artillery Brigade Military Police for subsequent handover to the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, Ogun State Command, for further investigation.

“The General Officer Commanding 81 Division Nigerian Army, Major General Farouk Mijinyawa has commended the troops for their effort and charged them to upscale the crackdown against criminals, in order to rid the society of crimes and provide a conducive environment for law-abiding citizens to carry out their daily activities without fear.

“He warned would-be criminals to desist from such illegitimate means of livelihood or be ready to face the full wrath of the law”.