Army captain, soldier, scores of terrorists killed in Borno village

By Ndahi Marama

Maiduguri-At least a captain and a soldier (Corporal) were among the scores killed by Boko Haram terrorists at Izge village in Gwoza local government area of Borno State.

According to sources, the incident took place at about 1:am when armed terrorists invaded troops formation at Izge.

The attack came barely two weeks after armed Boko Haram terrorists raided Wajirko army formation in Damboa local government area and another formation at Wulgo village in Gamboru Ngala local government area of Borno State, which led to the troops suffering severe casualties.

It was learned that the terrorists struck with Rocket Propelled Grenades, RPGs, targeting the Izge platoon formation of ‘Operation Hadin Kai’, which led to a fierce battle and exchange of gunfire for some hours, before resilient residents of the community, with support from vigilantes and local hunters, complimented the efforts of the military to repel the attack.

Izge is located in the heart of Sambisa forests, and is about 20km South West of Gwoza town.

Reacting to the incident, Senator Mohammed Ali Ndume (APC, Borno South), who also hails from Gwoza council area, expressed shock over the unabated and increasing Boko Haram onslaught in his constituency.

He noted that although the military and other security agencies were doing their best, the federal government should take a decisive action by deploying sophisticated and technological warfare, including drones to the military and other security agencies, to end the decade Boko Haram crisis affecting the people of the north east.

An Izge resident said: “We, the people of Izge, came under Boko Haram invasion at about 1:am when most of us were asleep. Unfortunately, a Captain and a soldier (Corporal) were among the scores of Boko Haram terrorists killed.

‘’Although many of the terrorists were also neutralised, but those who survived quickly evacuated the dead bodies of their colleagues (terrorists) from the scene.’’

Another resident, Mallam Isa Usman Izge, told our correspondent: “As it is, many of our resilient people are still in the bush hunting for the whereabouts of the fleeing terrorists.’’

Meanwhile, Senator Ndume, who was the former Senate Committee Chairman on Army, hailed residents of Izge for their resilience and the support they offered to the troops, which led to the terrorists’ retreat, with recovery of looted arms and ammunition from the attackers.

He called on the federal government to train, equip, arm and motivate, TEAM, the military as well as other security agencies to enable them face lingering challenges of terrorism, kidnapping, banditry and other criminal activities bedevilling some parts of the north east, north west and the nation in general.

All efforts to get confirmation from the Police Public Relations Officer in Borno State, ASP Kenneth Daso, proved abortive at press time, but the Executive Chairman of Gwoza LGA, Abba Kawu Idrissa Timta, confirmed the incident.

He, however, said he was yet to be briefed on the number of casualties from the side of the troops, even as he insisted that scores of the terrorists were killed in the clash.