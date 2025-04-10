APC, Adeleke trade words over use of Tinubu-Adeleke billboard

By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

The All Progressives Congress, APC, in Osun State and Governor Ademola Adeleke on Thursday traded words over the placement of a Tinubu-Adeleke billboard in Iwo town in the State.

While the APC berated Governor Ademola Adeleke for what it described as fraudulent use of President Bola Tinubu’s picture in a billboard with the picture of the governor, Mr Olawale Rasheed, Adeleke spokesperson said the APC is battling with integrity crisis even at the Presidency, hence, afraid of the governor’s rising popularity.

The APC’s Director of Media and Information, Kola Olabisi in a statement disclosed, “the billboard bearing the inscription of Continuity of Progress’ sponsored by a faceless political body scripted as ‘Osun Leaders of Thought’ was sighted early yesterday which probably might have been erected in the early hours of Wednesday.

“This is the absurd playing of dirty politics taken too far as there could not be any acceptable reason for the sponsorship of the fraudulent billboard other than a flagrant display of irreverent attitude orchestrated by political Jews with a mission to compare the sky with the ground.

“We want to tell the whole world that we are vehemently condemning and dissociating our party from the nose and eye sore which exemplified political heresy in the heartland of the core progressive politics in the affected part of the state.

“No matter the antics being played by Governor Adeleke and his cohorts in this regard, the crafty efforts of the reactionary elements to dubiously sell their unsellable and difficult political product have refused to fly and subsequently ended up in a total fiasco”.

However, the Olawale in a statement said the APC’s frustration exposed its weakness within the Presidency and frustrations about increasing breakthroughs of the Adeleke administration.

“The opposition is by now scrambling on what to say to another breakthrough recorded by Mr Governor – the deal on cultural tourism partnership at the British Musuem and the linkage between UK and Osun business through the Nigeria-UK Chamber of Commerce. The public awaits the lies and misinformation from Osun APC

“The opposition is confused about groundswell of support for Governor Adeleke across party lines and across local and national audience. The public at home and abroad are impressed by the huge delivery of the administration across sectors. Interestingly, the appraisal of performance is coming from federal and non-governmental bodies.

“The shock of national and local endorsements create identifty crisis for Osun APC as its lost credibility from the Presidency to key national caucus. The opposition is therefore running amock, ranting over billboards from non-governmental groups, displaying ignorance over investment drive and wandering over reality of its unelectability”, the statement posited.