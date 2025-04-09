Anxiety grips Ondo community over discovery of three headless bodies in river

Ondo map

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

Anxiety has gripped residents of Odigbo, in Odigbo council area of Ondo State, as three headless bodies were discovered floating in a river.

Vanguard gathered that the decomposing bodies of the victims were discovered in a river along the Odigbo-Ore Old road.

The gruesome discovery caused tension and anxiety in the council area of the state.

An eyewitness who identified himself as Shileola, a youth leader in the community, suggested that the victims were brutally murdered and dumped in the river by suspected kidnappers.

Shileola, who expressed shock over the incident, said that the exact cause of their death remains unknown.

According to him, “I was shocked when I first heard about it over the phone.

“I rushed to the scene, hoping to identify the victims through their clothing or any other means, but all efforts proved abortive,” he said.

The eyewitness said that “the victims might have been killed elsewhere and their bodies dumped in the river, as no reports of missing persons have been recorded in the area so far.

He, however, urged residents to remain vigilant and security-conscious in the wake of the incident.

Contacted, the state police image maker, Ayanlade Olayinka, confirm the discovery of the headless bodies in the council area of the state.

Ayanlade said, “I can confirm to you that three bodies were recovered at the river in Odigbo. And immediately it was reported at the Ore Division.

“The DPO of that division moved a detective to the scene where the three bodies were recovered.

“However, the DPO, upon recovering the body, took the body to the morgue at General Hospital. He summoned the community leaders and all interest groups to ensure the identification of the body.

Ayanlade said that nobody has been able to identify any of the bodies. It is believed that those bodies were brought there and dumped at that site by some unknown men.

He added that “the area it happened bordered a lot of states, both Ogun and Edo States. So we believe the body is not from these states. However, it was dumped in that river.