Another socialite assassinated in Ondo

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

The Chief Executive Officer of Klass Five Hotel, in Akure, the Ondo state capital, Adesoji Johnson Adeleye, has been assassinated.

Adeleye, a popular socialite, was murdered at his hotel, located in the Arakale area of the state capital.

Vanguard gathered that the victim was murdered inside one of the guest rooms in the hotel.

His killers reportedly broke the door to the room and met him still awake.

A close friend of the deceased, who spoke with newsmen in confidence, said that the killers ” found their way into the hotel premises and met Adeleye who was awake and ready for the day’s work.

“They overpowered him stabbed him severally and waited for him to die before leaving the room.

” We went out together last night and we both agreed to meet again in the morning.

He expressed concern over the gruesome murder of his friend for many years.

A family member told Vanguard that the murder has been reported at the police station in Akure metropolis and that

police detectives from police headquarters have visited the scene of the incident.

According to him “the men of the police command took the remains of the deceased to the morgue while some people have been invited for questioning.

When contacted, the state police command spokesperson, Olayinka Ayanlade, confirmed the murder.

Ayanlade said that ” a middle-aged man was killed in his hotel premises.

“We have sent a team of detectives to the place and we are on the trail of the perpetrators and as soon as we apprehend them, they will be brought to book”

The case, according to him ” has been transferred to state police headquarters for discreet investigation. The killers will soon be arrested.

Recall that three domestic staff of a caterer and socialite, Mrs. Olakunbi Adene, recently murdered her in Akure, the Ondo State capital.

The suspects were apprehended in Akure and Idanre after detectives from the State police command tracked the woman’s two Android phones to them.