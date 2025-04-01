Anambra Muslim leaders preach peace, endorse Soludo’s re-election

By Vincent Ujumadu

Awka—Muslim leaders in Anambra State have canvassed for peace in the country, even as they endorsed Governor Chukwuma Soludo for re-election in the November 8 governorship election.

Speaking during activities to mark Eid-el-Fitr in the state, they said that Soludo deserved a second tenure because his administration has ensured peaceful coexistence among the various ethnic and religious groups residing in the state.

The Kabiyesi of Yoruba in Onitsha, Abraham Zubairu, who is also the Chairman, of the Anambra State Muslim Council, while speaking after the Eid prayers, assured that they would continue to maintain peace in the state.

He urged the Muslim community to vote for Governor Soludo to continue his good works, noting that the governor has proved that he is a dynamic leader and one who does not discriminate.

Zubairu said: “There have been massive road construction and other infrastructural development in the state since Prof. Chukwuma Soludo took over as governor. Therefore, the Muslim community would join the Anambra electorate to re-elect him to continue his good works in the state.

“We also use the opportunity of the Eid-el-Fitr celebration to pray for God to protect the governor and continue to give him more wisdom as he pilots the affairs of the state. Similarly, we pray that Anambra will continue to enjoy prosperity and peaceful coexistence.

“For all Muslim faithful, we thank God for being alive to witness this year’s Sallah and we pray that this celebration will not be the end as we shall have cause to continue to celebrate.”

Also speaking, the Chief Imam of Yoruba Central Mosque Onitsha, Shuaibu Eletu, said that every practicing Muslim is peaceful and loves his neighbour, irrespective of religion.

Eletu described Soludo as God -sent to Anambra people because he is providing good governance. “We are happy for the cordial and harmonious relationship that has existed between the state government and the Muslim community in the state.”

“Since we have been living in this state, our leaders have never entered the Government House, but Soludo always invites all the Muslims from different parts of the state to the Government House during Sallah and receives them warmly,” he added.

Also speaking, the Chairman, the Yoruba Community in Onitsha, Alhaji Maloof Abiodun described Anambra as a peace-loving state.

“We are like brothers and sisters. Anambra people are very accommodating people. I have been in Onitsha for 32 years and I am a landlord. If they are not accommodating, there is no way I would have built a house here. All my children were born and bred here and I enjoy staying with the people of this state,” the chairman said.