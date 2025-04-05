Anambra guber: After initial confusion, APC primary to begin at 1pm

APC flags

By Vincent Ujumadu

After initial violence at the venue for the APC governorship primaries in Awka, sanity has returned, and the exercise is to begin by 1pm, according to party sources.

There were allegations earlier that thugs of one of the aspirants from Anambra South blocked the gate and were allowing only confirmed delegates of the aspirant in, even in the presence of security operatives.

Amidst the confusion, the police used teargas to scare the people. Sanity was, however, restored when one of the aspirants, Professor Obiora Okonkwo, arrived, and after discussing with the security operatives, the gate was opened and the delegates were allowed to enter.

Some of the delegates who ran away in the morning in the midst of the confusion have started arriving for accreditation, paving the way for the exercise to commence.

Recall that one of the frontline aspirants, Sir Paul Chukwuma, resigned from APC yesterday over alleged manipulation of today’s primaries in favour of another aspirant.

Also today, information filtered in that another aspirant, Chukwuma Umeoji, might withdraw from the primaries for the same reason.