Anambra 2025: Those who have nothing to offer should leave the scene – Methodist Bishop

By Vincent Ujumadu

Awka- The Methodist Bishop of the Diocese of Awka, Rt Rev Moses Nwakanma, has described the governor of Anambra State, Professor Chukwuma Soludo, as someone who is focused, advising those who do not have much to offer the state to withdraw from the November 8 governorship election.

Nwakanma spoke while presenting the Bishop’s address to the 3rd annual Diocesan Synod at the Christ Methodist Church, Nkpor in Idemili North local government area of the state.

He said: “The gubernatorial election in Anambra State is around the corner. I advise all those who do not have anything to offer to this state to rest and support those who have the mandate to move Anambra to enviable height amongst the comity of states.

“Let me commend the Anambra state governor for being focused on his quest to make Anambra State a secured and clean environment.

“Prof Charles Chukwuma Soludo has my commendation for being able to rise to the establishment of “Udo gachi” security outfit, construction of multiple road networks across the state and regular payment of workers.

“Having been around the state for some time now, I want to state that Prof Soludo- led government is doing well.”

He expressed joy at the steady growth of the church in Anambra State, describing the past one year as quite eventful.

“If one remembers how we started and where we are today, vis – a – vis , the prospects of where we are going, we can boldly declare that we are excelling in grace.

“To the glory of God, we have all laboured to bring the Diocese to where it is today as we are having the third synod,” he stated.