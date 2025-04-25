Amid external pressure, don’t leave PDP – OTL begs Adeleke

Gov Ademola Adeleke of Osun State.

*** says advising Adeleke to cross over to APC is ill-advised and unnecessary.

By Olayinka Ajayi

The Osun Leaders of Thought (OLT) has urged Governor Ademola Adeleke not to defect to the All Progressive Congress (APC) but advised him to fully support the re-election of President Bola Tinubu in 2027.

In a statement by the group’s Chief of Public Affairs, Adesola Adigun, in response to the raging agreement of defection and coalition formation, the group listed four reasons why Adeleke should not leave the PDP despite reported pressure from external forces.

He said, “We take note of mounting pressure from far and near to get Governor Ademola Adeleke to cross over to the APC. This is ill-advised and unnecessary. The governor should remain in the PDP and continue the good work he is doing for the good people of Osun State.

“We proceed to call on the governor to support the re-election of Mr President. President Tinubu’s ancestral state is Osun, and we have a duty to support our son no matter the situation. We call on the governor to sustain his support for Mr President. It must be done as a matter of duty.

“To Mr President, our dear Governor and lovers of both leaders, we forcefully affirm that it will be counterproductive for the Governor to move over to the APC. Such a move will complicate matters for both the president and the governor. It will become a distraction for both occupants of Aso Rock and Abere.

“We hasten to list the following as reasons. First, Mr Governor is a brand with huge street credibility and huge command of Osun electoral streets. To win Osun, Adeleke’s brand is a must for the president without dilution.

“Secondly, the state APC is presently too toxic with mounting internal implosion. The party also suffers a huge credibility crisis among Osun people. Osun will be plunged into political warfare if Governor Adeleke joins the APC.

Thirdly, Osun political gladiators are best kept under separate roofs. We cannot have an Oyetola, Omisore, Akogun Lere, the Adelekes, and so many leaders with old battles under the same roof. That house will burn, and the president will regret pushing for such.

“And lastly, there is a bipartisan agreement on the re-election of both President Tinubu and Governor Adeleke. Our surveys across Osun confirm this reality. Osun does not have to be a one-party state to achieve the re-election of her two-star sons,” the group noted in the statement.

The group therefore tasked leaders at local and national levels to strike a deal between the presidency and Governor Adeleke, calling such a deal the most politically appropriate action within the context of Osun politics.

“We call on Mr President and the Governor of Osun State to enter into a mutually supportive agreement. Nothing like defection should be included. We speak on behalf of many silent leaders of thought across Osun State.”