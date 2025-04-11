Ambassadorial appointments not yet finalized – Foreign Affairs Ministry

The Federal Ministry of Foreign Affairs has called on the public to disregard a purported list of ambassadorial nominees currently circulating on social media, describing it as false and misleading.

In a statement issued recently, Acting Spokesperson of the Ministry, Kimiebi Imomotimi Ebienfa, clarified that the appointment of ambassadors remains the exclusive prerogative of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and that no official nominations have been made.

“Kindly disregard the frenzy about the ambassadorial list,” the statement read. “Be rest assured that, when it is ready, Mr. President will transmit the list of nominees to the National Assembly for screening and confirmation.”

The ministry assured Nigerians that the public will be duly informed through the appropriate channels once a legitimate list is finalized.

This clarification comes amid heightened public interest in Nigeria’s diplomatic representation, especially following the recall of all ambassadors in September 2023.