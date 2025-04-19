Amaechi calls for national cohesion, peace, security at Easter

Former Presidential Aspirant and former Minister of Transportation, Rt Hon. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, has called on Nigerians across religious and ethnic lines to embrace love, peace, and tolerance in order to build a united, secure, and prosperous nation.

Amaechi, who is also a former Governor of Rivers State, made this call in his Easter message to Nigerians.

He expressed deep concern over the ongoing killings of innocent citizens in various parts of the country and criticized the government’s apparent inability to protect its people. He stressed that Nigeria can only progress with security of lives and property, peace, a strong economy, and a shared sense of purpose and love among its people.

“We may be a country of diverse ethnic groups and religions, but in achieving our collective goals, we must set aside those differences and move forward as one nation to reach greater heights,” Amaechi said.

“I am particularly disturbed by the recent rise in the senseless killings of innocent citizens across the country. The primary responsibility of any government is the protection of lives and property. Government owes this basic duty to the people and must act decisively to stop the violence and bloodshed.

“If we unite in peace and purpose, we can overcome our challenges and become the great nation we all desire.

“We have the resources, we have the people. What we need now is renewed focus, determination, and resilience—with strength of character and clarity of purpose—to build a better Nigeria and reposition our country for greatness.

“In the spirit of Easter, let us show love and kindness to one another, just as Christ loved us and sacrificed Himself for our salvation. I wish everyone a Happy Easter celebration.”