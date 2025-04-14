Alleged fake doctor faces 4-count charge as court fixes June 3 for trial

By Ikechukwu Nnochiri

ABUJA– The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has fixed June 3 for the trial of an alleged fake medical doctor, Miriam Emenike Ugochi, who is facing a four-count charge the Inspector General of Police preferred against her.

Trial Justice Joyce Abdulmalik ordered the service of hearing notice on the 49-year-old defendant who is currently in prison custody.

The defendant was in the charge marked: FHC/ABJ/CR/534/2024, alleged to have falsely presented herself as a medical practitioner.

It was alleged that she uunlawfully presented to the police, a practicing licence that identified her as a Medical Doctor that graduated from Imo State University with the name Emerikwe Miriam Kechi, with folio no 58357, knowing same to be forged.

The defendant, who allegedly committed the offence in Abuja on July 24, 2024, was said to have acted in breach of section 1(2) of miscellaneous offences Act, Cap M17 Laws of the Federation, 2004.

More so, the prosecution told the court that the defendant falsely passed herself off to people both within and outside the country, as a genuine medical doctor and thereby committed an offence punishable under section 1(2) of miscellaneous offences Act, Cap M17 Laws of the Federation, 2004.

The charge further stated that the defendant had in July 2024, unlawfully and with intent to cheat, did represent herself as a Medical Doctor who graduated from Imo State University and also as Chief Medical Director of Mercy & Grace Ministry Hospital, knowing same to be false and thereby committed an offence punishable under section 1(2) of miscellaneous offences Act, Cap M17 Laws of the Federation, 2004.

Justice Abdulmalik adjourned the matter following the absence of the defendant and her counsel in court when the case was called up for trial.

Counsel to the nominal complaint, Mr. Chris Okoye, told the court that it was the responsibility of the prison authorities to produce the defendant for her trial.

On his part, the prosecution counsel, Mr. Stanley Nwodo said he was ready to produce witnesses to testify in the matter.

“The defendant has been properly arraigned before this court and trial has commenced.

“We have taken the PW1 and PW2 respectively. So, today, we intended to carry on with the trial by calling the third witness, but unfortunately, the defendant was not produced in court and that brought about the adjournment to June 3.

On why the defendant was not in court for continuation of the trial, the police lawyer, said, “That is the problem with the Correctional Centres.

“I don’t know why the defendant was not in court today, probably, it might be the problem of the Correctional Centre,” Nwodo stated.