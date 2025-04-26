Aliko Dangote’s expanding global influence

By Juliet Ebirim

It is no longer news that the President and Chief Executive of Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote, has been appointed to the World Bank’s Private Sector Investment Lab, a select assembly of international business titans tasked with igniting investment and fostering job creation in the world’s emerging economies.

For Dangote, this appointment isn’t just another accolade, but an extension of a lifelong commitment. The African industrialist, whose conglomerate spans vital sectors from cement to oil and employs over 30,000 people, has long championed the transformative power of private sector-led growth in developing markets. He will be collaborating with fellow global leaders to replicate such success stories across other regions.

The World Bank’s announcement of Dangote’s inclusion signals a significant expansion and a renewed focus for its Private Sector Investment Lab. Entering a new phase, the Lab aims to scale up actionable solutions that attract private capital and generate much-needed jobs in the developing world.

Dangote joins an elite cohort of global business leaders, including Bill Anderson, CEO of Bayer AG; Sunil Bharti Mittal, Chair of Bharti Enterprises; and Mark Hoplamazian, President and CEO of Hyatt Hotels Corporation. This expanded membership, according to the World Bank, strategically brings together individuals with proven track records in job creation within developing economies, directly supporting the Bank’s intensified focus on employment as a cornerstone of global development.