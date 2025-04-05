Alaafin Owoade: No more crisis within Oyo Mesi – Kingmakers

The official installation of the Alaafin of Oyo His Imperial Majesty, Oba Abimbola Akeem Owoade at Olivet Baptist high school premises on Saturday Photo by Dare Fasube

Laolu Elijah, Ibadan

As traditional rulers and thousands of people assemble in the ancient Oyo kingdom to witness the coronation of the 46th Alaafin of Oyo, His Imperial Majesty, Oba Akeem Owoade, an important member of the kingmakers(Oyo Mesi), High Chief Lamidi Oyewale has said there’s no more crisis within the council.

High Chief Oyewale who spoke with Sunday Vanguard at the Olivet High School, Oyo, likened the contest for the Alaafin throne to an election where there will likely be clash of interests.

“There is no more crisis within Oyo Mesi. Whenever a new king is to be installed, there are various interests and it’s one among them who will be chosen. The moment Alaafin had been selected, all members of the council will come together.”

Scores of traditional rulers have started arriving the venue of the coronation.