Akpabio praises Governor Umo Eno’s people-centric leadership at 61

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA – President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, has lauded the Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Pastor Umo Eno, for his unwavering commitment to democratic values and selfless leadership, describing him as a leader who consistently places the interests of the people above personal ambition.

In a congratulatory message marking Governor Eno’s 61st birthday, Akpabio praised the governor’s inclusive leadership style, which he said has fostered unity and cooperation across political divides in Akwa Ibom State.

“Governor Umo Eno has distinguished himself as a peacemaker, a reconciliatory leader, and a true democrat,” Akpabio said in a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Hon. Eseme Eyiboh.

The Senate President highlighted Eno’s efforts in creating a peaceful and stable environment through dialogue and consensus-building, which he noted have been critical in driving development in the state.

He commended the governor’s achievements over the past two years, particularly his focus on delivering essential services, supporting vulnerable populations, and implementing policies that have stimulated economic growth and improved the quality of life for citizens.

“Your Excellency, as you clock 61 today, on behalf of my family, constituents, the Senate, and the 10th National Assembly, I wish you good health, wisdom, and strength to continue serving the good people of Akwa Ibom through the ARISE agenda,” Akpabio stated.

“Mr. Governor, congratulations and God bless you,” he concluded.