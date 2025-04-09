Aiyedatiwa dissolves board of Ondo Football Agency, appoints caretaker committee

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

Ondo State Governor, Dr. Lucky Aiyedatiwa, has dissolved the management board of the Ondo State Football Agency (ODSFA).

This was announced in a statement issued by the Governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Ebenezer Adeniyan, in Akure, the state capital.

According to the statement, the Executive Chairman of the Board, Mr. Dele Ologun, along with other members, has been relieved of their duties with immediate effect. They have been directed to hand over all government property in their possession to the agency’s accounting officer.

Governor Aiyedatiwa has also approved the appointment of a caretaker committee to oversee the affairs of Sunshine Stars Football Club. The committee will be led by Mr. Tokunbo Akinyelure, who will serve as Team Manager and Welfare Officer.

Other members of the caretaker team include: Morris Kwaghzever – Special Duties, Abdul Wahab – Kits Manager, Elias Michael – Masseur, Adetula Olumide – Physiotherapist, Ayodeji Abe – Camp Commandant, Ademola Ayodeji – Assistant Kits Manager I, Oria Sola – Assistant Kits Manager II, Imisi Ayodele – Curator and Isaac Afolabi – Media Officer.

The caretaker committee will report directly to the Office of the State Governor. Adeniyan noted that the committee has been tasked with revitalizing the Sunshine Stars Football Club and improving its overall performance.