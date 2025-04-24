Air Peace resumes nationwide operations

By Dickson Omobola

Nigeria’s largest flag carrier, Air Peace, has resumed flight operations.

The airline’s Head of Corporate Communications, Dr Ejike Ndiulo, told passengers to reach out for inquiries, flight-specific concerns regarding reservations or rescheduling.

He assured that the airline was committed to providing safe, reliable and world-class services to our passengers and stakeholders.

His words: “We sincerely thank you for your patience, understanding, and unwavering support throughout this challenging period. Your resilience and trust in our brand mean the world to us.

“We commend the active and decisive intervention of the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, whose leadership and commitment were pivotal in resolving the impasse and restoring normalcy within the aviation industry.

“Keyamo’s swift engagement with all stakeholders, his transparent approach to dialogue, and his unwavering dedication to the stability and progress of the aviation sector reflect a deep understanding of the critical role aviation plays in national development.

“His efforts not only facilitated the timely resolution of the strike but also underscored his broader vision for a safer, more efficient, and investor-friendly Nigerian aviation landscape.

“For any customer inquiries, flight-specific concerns regarding reservations or rescheduling, please reach out to us via email at [email protected] or call ‪+234-201-343-8133‬. Our team is on hand to assist you.”