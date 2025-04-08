Air Peace introduces new boarding procedure

Air Peace has introduced a new boarding system to provide a smoother, more professional travel experience for passengers with special needs, military personnel, and Business Class travellers.

Air Peace Chairman and CEO, Dr Allen Onyema, confirmed this in a statement on Tuesday by the airline’s Head of Corporate Communications, Dr Ejike Ndiulo.

“Under the revised system, boarding will now follow this order: military personnel, passengers requiring wheelchairs or special assistance, and Business Class travellers,” Onyema said.

According to him, the move demonstrates Air Peace’s commitment to improving service standards through care, respect, professionalism, and efficiency.

Onyema stated that the airline understands the importance of time and comfort for its passengers.

He added, “This new boarding policy aims to reduce congestion, improve orderliness, and give customers a smoother start to their journeys.”

Onyema noted that the system reflects the airline’s dedication to inclusive and customer-focused service delivery.

He explained that prioritising military personnel and those with mobility needs shows respect for service and accessibility.

Business Class travellers will also benefit from quicker boarding, in line with the premium experience they expect and deserve.

“This change is part of our broader effort to build a refreshed service culture,” Onyema said.

He added that Air Peace remains committed to delivering excellence throughout the travel experience, from check-in to landing.