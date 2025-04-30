AICL holds roundtable summit with development partners, financial institutions

By Adesina Wahab

The Abuja Investments Company Limited, AICL, has organised its fifth post-summit roundtable in its effort to promote strategic collaborations that unlock the Federal Capital Territory’s investment potential.

The event, which held at its headquarters in Abuja, brought together key development partners and financial institutions to engage in meaningful dialogue aimed at driving sustainable development through structured finance and strategic partnerships.

In her welcome address, the Group Managing Director/CEO of AICL, Ambassador Maureen Tamuno, applauded the Honourable minister for FCT, Barrister Nyesom Wike, for his unwavering support and commitment to advancing the vision of FCT as a leading investment destination.

She also underscored the importance of partnerships in achieving the vision of positioning Abuja as the premier gateway to investment in Nigeria.

“This roundtable is in response to the overwhelming feedback and demand of our previous sessions,” she noted. “Today’s meeting bridges a gap between our development partners and financial institutions—key players in unlocking the FCT’s economic potential.”

Ambassador Tamuno reiterated AICL’s role as an enabler of business and a responsive organization, committed to facilitating impactful engagements.

“A tree does not make.a forest,” she remarked. “We must continue to build trust, remove barriers, and work collaboratively to achieve our mission.”

She also announced two flagship events spearheaded by AICL to promote global investment in Nigeria which include: The Abuja International Investment Forum – Europe Edition, scheduled for June 19, 2025, in London, themed “Exploring Investment Opportunities in Africa’s Gateway – Nigeria.” The forum will host 200 participants, consisting mainly of international investors seeking opportunities in Africa, with limited participation slots for Nigerian delegates.

The Abuja Business and Investment Expo, which will take place at the International Conference Centre, Abuja, from October 21–25, 2025.

Speaking at the roundtable, Mr. Sani Yakubu, Executive Director of the MOFI Real Estate Investment Fund, highlighted Abuja’s dynamic real estate landscape, describing the city as one of the fastest-growing and most lucrative construction zones in Africa.

“The return on investment in Abuja’s real estate sector has consistently ranged between 30% and 40% in recent years,” he said. “Only a few locations in Africa—such as Santon in South Africa and Cairo in Egypt—compare to Abuja in terms of value per square kilometre.”

Yakubu also stressed the importance of robust financing mechanisms and commended AICL for its strategic advantage in facilitating partnerships across various sectors.

In his vote of thanks, AICL’s Chief Investment Officer, Mr. Abiodun Akanbi, expressed appreciation to all attendees for their commitment to Abuja’s growth and reiterated AICL’s dedication to fostering mutually beneficial relationships.