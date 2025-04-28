A’IBOM: Police present excellence awards to IGP, Akpabio, Governor Eno

Egbetokun

By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

The Akwa Ibom State Police Command has presented excellence awards to the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kayode Egbetokun, Senate President Godswill Akpabio, and the state governor, Pastor Umo Eno.

The awards, also extended to other eminent Nigerians, recognized their collaboration with the police in combating crime and maintaining peace across the state.

The ceremony, held during the Command’s Dinner and Award Night on Sunday at Ibom Hall, IBB Way, Uyo, drew dignitaries from various sectors.

Speaking at the event, the Commissioner of Police, Baba Mohammed Azare, expressed the Command’s gratitude for the roles played by the awardees in fostering a relatively peaceful environment in Akwa Ibom.

Presenting the awards, Azare commended the IGP, Senate President, Governor Eno, and other recipients for their dedication to enhancing policing services and ensuring the safety of residents.

In his remarks, Governor Umo Eno expressed appreciation for the recognition and praised the synergy among security agencies in the state. He described the event as a demonstration of innovative Police-Public relations and pledged continued support for the Command to strengthen effective policing.

“We are indeed so grateful and thankful to the Commissioner of Police for his creativity and synergy with other security agencies to combat crime in the state,” Eno said.

“I also thank the sister security agencies for their collaboration in ensuring peace in Akwa Ibom. The success of one agency is the success of all.”

Other notable awardees at the event included:

Assistant Inspector General of Police, Mustapha Mohamed Bala

Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Prince Enobong Uwah

Oku Ibom Ibibio, Ntenyin Solomon Etuk

The Attorney General of Akwa Ibom State

Deputy Inspector General of Police (Rtd.), Adeyemi Ogunjemilusi

The evening highlighted a shared commitment between the police and stakeholders toward sustaining peace and security in Akwa Ibom State.