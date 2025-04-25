Agribusiness: NALDA empowers women, youth with poultry start-ups in Osun

By Gabriel Ewepu

ABUJA – THE National Agricultural Land Development Authority, NALDA, has empowered women and youth with poultry start-ups in Oba-Oke, Olorunda Local Government Area, Osun State.

The empowerment was done at the launch of the Renewed Hope Women and Youth Empowerment Programme by the Executive Secretary, NALDA, Cornelius Adebayo.

Adebayo in his address passionately explained that, “This transformative initiative, championed by His Excellency President Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR, represents a strategic vision to sustainably develop our middle economic class across Nigeria.

“The heart of this programme lies in its innovative revolving poultry production model. Each beneficiary will receive two poultry cages, twenty 3-week-old birds, and four bags of quality feed. After nurturing these birds for an additional 3-4 weeks, dedicated off-takers will purchase the mature poultry. The profits generated will be shared equitably among all stakeholders— NALDA, the beneficiaries, and the community—creating a sustainable cycle of reinvestment,expansion, and opportunity for more participants eager to join.

“You might be interested to know that NALDA’s journey began briefly in 1992 before being discontinued, then was thoughtfully revitalized in June 2020 under the Buhari Administration. Even during its early years, NALDA established impressive infrastructure projects and cash crop plantations across various states, with communities generously donating agricultural land that NALDA continues to hold in trust.

“At its core, NALDA’s mandate encompasses comprehensive agricultural land development— from initial bush clearing and land preparation to management, storage solutions, and strategic marketing. We accomplish this through collaborative partnerships with private and public service providers, processing facilities, community organizations, local and state governments, and international partners.

“Let me emphasize that NALDA serves as the central authority coordinating stakeholders to deliver tangible agricultural outputs—whether grass and forage, crops, raw materials, fishery products, poultry, or livestock. Our network of NALDA Farm Estates, Partnership Farms, infrastructure, and machinery spans the nation, driving us toward competitive food security and revitalizing our agricultural export potential.

“While we operate in a political context, President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope agenda transcends politics. This revolving poultry initiative represents a social enterprise that, when nurtured properly, will generate continuous returns. I urge everyone to honor the terms and conditions of participation, and I promise that this program will steadily expand throughout Osun State and beyond.”

Meanwhile,he expressed optimism that, “the seeds we plant today will grow into mighty shade trees, benefiting not only those present but extending to neighboring local governments and states.

Together, let us strengthen President Tinubu’s administration with our dedication and unwavering commitment.

“President Tinubu has committed to addressing our pressing challenges, and his daily actions demonstrate that commitment is bearing fruit.”