AGN, Alibaba, Kcee, others congratulate Okey Bakassi as he ascends the throne of his forefathers

By Benjamin Njoku

The Actors Guild of Nigeria, AGN, has congratulated Okey Bakassi, a veteran actor and comedian, on his ascension to the throne of his forefathers in Umuihuocha Autonomous Community, Mbaise, Imo State.

AGN National President, Chief Emeka Rollas, extended congratulations on behalf of the guild, acknowledging Bakassi’s new role as a monarch.

“On behalf of the Board of Trustees, National Executive, Congress and the entire members of Actors Guild of Nigeria we congratulate one of the members of our Board Trustees who was just crowned the king of Umuihuocha Autonomous Community in Mbaise, Imo State. CONGRATULATIONS 💯💯💯,” Rollas wrote on his Facebook page.”

Some of Okey Bakassi’s colleagues, including Alibaba, Kcee, Yaw, Acapella, Frank Edoho among others also have taken to their various social media platforms to congratulate one of their own on the new feat.

Bakassi also confirmed the good news on his social media handle, when he wrote, “NEXT LEVEL……Service to Community.”

Bakassi shared the good news on his social media handle, stating “Next level……Service to Community”

Bakassi is a popular stand-up comedian and actor who, in 2014, won the “Best Actor in a Leading Role” at last year’s edition of the Best of Nollywood Awards for his role in the film Onye Ozi . He has had a flourishing career as a successful comedian with over 30 years of experience.