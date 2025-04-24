Again, armed herders kidnap 19 commuters in Benue

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

19 passengers in two fully loaded commercial buses have been taken hostage by suspected armed herdsmen

at Jor community along the Adoka-Naka road, in Gwer West Local Government Area, LGA, of Benue state.

It was gathered that the two ill fated buses were waylaid Thursday morning in separate incidents at the same spot, three kilometres from Naka town, the headquarters of Gwer West LGA.

According to the sources in the area, one of the commercial vehicles was en route to Makurdi from Akpa in Kogi State when the driver ran into the ambush by armed herdsmen while the second vehicle was en route to Lokoja also in Kogi State from Makurdi when they ran into the ambush at the same spot few minutes later.

The Ter Tyoshin and Chairman of Gwer West Traditional Council, HRH, Daniel Abomtse, who confirmed the development, said the information at his disposal indicated that two vehicles were involved and each of the vehicles had 12 passengers on board.

He said “I was told that each of the vehicles carried about 12 passengers but an elderly woman, a breast feeding woman, her two kids and a driver were not taken away.

“The passengers and driver who were not taken away reported at the Police station but they have just been released by the police.”

The Secretary of National Union of Road Transport Worker, NURTW, High level Unit, which is the main park of commercial vehicles on that route, Mr. Yakubu Onu confirmed the incidents.

He also confirmed that the spared passengers reported at the Naka Police Station and were later asked to continue their journey “but we are yet to hear from them and also yet to get further information from those coming from Ankpa.”

Contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer, Chief Superintendent, CSP, Catherine Anene said she was yet to receive information on the incident.