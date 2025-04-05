Adenike Eichie’s latest feat

By Juliet Ebirim

Barrister Adenike Eichie, a seasoned legal expert with 15 years experience, has launched her new book, “Legal Practice Unveiled: A Practical Guide for Fresh Dynamic Lawyers”.

The book, unveiled at a special event in Lagos coinciding with Eichie’s 41st birthday celebration, seeks to provide practical guidance and support to those navigating the complexities of the legal profession.

The launch was attended by prominent figures in the legal community, including the Deputy Director General of the Nigerian Law School (Lagos Campus) and senior faculty members from Lagos State University’s Faculty of Law.

A versatile HR and Business Management Professional, Eichie aims to equip young lawyers with the tools necessary to succeed in their careers. According to her, the book addresses the challenges faced when transitioning from academic studies to practical application. “A key focus of the book is the importance of mental and emotional readiness, encouraging young lawyers to build confidence and adopt a positive mindset,” she stated.

Eichie also announced her goal to raise N35 million to donate 7,000 copies of the book to current law school students across Nigeria’s various Law School campuses.

Her extensive academic credentials include an LL.B and Master’s in Human Resources from Lagos State University, a B.L from the Nigerian Law School, an Executive MBA from Quantic School of Business and Technology (USA), and other advanced certifications.