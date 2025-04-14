Adamawa 2027: Emmanuel Musa declares governorship ambition

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Renowned businessman and humanitarian, Dr. Emmanuel N. Musa, has officially declared his intention to contest the Adamawa State governorship in the 2027 general elections.

According to a statement, Dr. Musa’s declaration follows “sustained pressure from a broad spectrum of stakeholders across the state—including socio-cultural groups, civil society organisations, student unions, and advocacy groups—urging him to step into the political arena and build on the legacy of Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri.”

Dr. Musa, President of the Emnamu Foundation, has gained widespread recognition for his humanitarian work, particularly among internally displaced persons and vulnerable communities affected by the Boko Haram insurgency. Under his leadership, the Foundation has spearheaded initiatives in healthcare, education, youth empowerment, and environmental sustainability.

Some of his notable contributions include: Clearing medical bills for patients at the Specialist Hospital in Yola, Disbursing over N500 million to empower entrepreneurs across Adamawa, Planting 50,000 trees under the Foundation’s Action Against Climate Change campaign, Supporting new mothers in public hospitals and Providing vehicles to improve humanitarian logistics in underserved areas.

Confirming the declaration, Dr. Musa’s Chief of Staff, Comrade Kukuya Godwin, said his decision to run stems from increasing public demand for a new brand of leadership in the state.

“Without any iota of doubt, I can confirm that Dr. Emmanuel N. Musa will be contesting the Adamawa governorship seat come 2027,” Kukuya stated. “This is in response to persistent calls by groups and individuals who believe in his capacity to reposition the state.”

While consultations are still ongoing regarding the political platform Dr. Musa will run on, Kukuya noted that an official announcement will be made in due course.

“Politics is dynamic. We are currently engaging with multiple parties and will make an informed decision soon. But one thing is clear—he will contest,” he added.

Observers view Dr. Musa’s entry into the race as a potential game-changer, citing his grassroots appeal and extensive track record of social investment. Many of his supporters consider him the most viable successor to Governor Fintiri, who is widely acknowledged for achievements in infrastructure, education, and civil service reform.

As momentum builds, Dr. Musa’s candidacy is increasingly reshaping the political discourse in Adamawa, with a growing number of endorsements signaling strong support ahead of the 2027 elections.