ACCIOBA 1979: Many years later, technology brings them together, by Okoh Aihe

Okoh Aihe

Before the mid-70s, a team of young Nigerians enjoyed the privileged opportunity to be admitted into Annunciation Catholic College, ACC, Irrua, which was one of the best secondary schools in the old Bendel State, now Edo and Delta states.

They came armed only with their dreams, innocence and excitement to pursue a future which looked far away but attainable. For them, education provided the only super-highway to the future and being at ACC was a predictable prelude to fulfilling that future. ACC was not only the dream of children but more for their parents who wanted to enjoy the pride of having their children in an elite school.

Behind them was the blighted wreckage and fatalities of a 30-month Civil War whose nightmare still cast an overhang over life after four years. The students came from different parts of the country, including that part of the country that was severely hurt and most affected by the war. The new government came with a “no victor no vanquished mantra”. The young children were only too happy to begin the new journey of life, build new relationships and nurture dreams that could one day see them live their lives and rule their world.

They were dream seekers and life is for those who dream and have the strength of character to make their dreams a reality.

Years later, life has changed. The world has changed even more, getting increasingly more connected, to create a global village and satisfy the ever- expanding human quest and capacity for the world’s secrets in the form of knowledge still floating out there. The more immediate benefit of a global village is that people separated for decades can seek out each other and basically shout across the divide which only excludes the opportunity to touch each other but more of feelings and euphoric recollections.

Meanwhile, those innocent dream seekers have come of age, and now scattered across the world, into professions and opportunities to become real men, influencing their world while creating new opportunities and providing broad shoulders for others to climb on.

Here, the dramatis personae begin to emerge from the shadows, from a world of the past, into reality. After decades in separate worlds and even beyond the precincts of career dreams, Commodore Christian Anuge (Rtd.) and Henry Edeko, who lives in the UK, got connected in 2013 and were regularly in touch. They discussed the general old boys group and had, at this time, also reconnected with Christopher Okoh also in the Uk. Henry and Chris Okoh relayed their different experiences at the various attempts to form or connect with the ACC Old Boys Association, UK branch.

Fast forward to 2015, WhatsApp was just becoming a useful tool for communication and social media networking. Some time around 2017, The ACCCLASS OF1980 WhatsApp group was formed by Thomas Imafidon(aka Arula) and he added Henry Edeko and Christian Anuge either by commission or omission. Thomas was originally our classmate. Henry and Christian must have been on that platform for most of 2017 sometimes joining in discussions. Someone, a 1980 old boy then mentioned on the platform and reminded their Admin that Henry Edeko and Christian Anuge were a year their senior, in a rather graceful way – ACC style. It was mentioned on the platform that we were enriching their discussions and it was from then on that we just became silent members of that platform until very recently.

All the same, we marvelled at the level of interaction and strength of bonding amongst the 1980 Class Old Boys. This is the beauty of technology, being able to look deep into the past, and then beautify the present with its excavations while shaping the future ahead. The seed to form our own class platform had been sown. So, in January 2018, Henry Edeko proceeded to form the ACCCLASSOF1979 WhatsApp group to enable members of the set interact with one another, and be able to pull resources together for the upliftment of our Alma Mater, the Annunciation Catholic College, Irrua.

When the dream seekers came to ACC, there were no phones. Perhaps the only phone would be at the local government headquarters in Ubiaja or Ewohimi for administrative purposes. The new world is different. There are mobile phones everywhere which have attracted the benign involvement and invitation of WhatsApp, which is an over-the-top, OTT, operation.

From that moment in January 2018, members of the set didn’t disappoint. They could sit virtually from time to time and relive the world they dreamt about in the 70s. Thankfully, God has been kind. A majority have made good, and could connect from different parts of the world.

The founding trio of Henry Edeko, Christian Anuge and Christopher Okoh contacted Dr. Paschal Isele, who was also the Senior Prefect of the School during our final year in 1979, to secure his imprimatur. The whole episode caught the fancy of other classmates: Martins Akhigbemidu, Dr Peter Olumese, Daniel Arewoh. At the same time Henry Edeko extended Admin rights to other old boys as administrators of the platform, so that they too, could be in a position to add other identified classmates to the platform.

Within one week, the platform had about 15 members added to it, and this engendered a regular informal discussion until it was decided to formalise the Class Association which resulted in an initial meeting, held on February 27, 2021, via Zoom. At this inaugural meeting, the first task was to establish the leadership positions of the Class of ‘79. It was easy for members to nominate and agree that Dr. Paschal Isele should be the Chairman of the Set, as he was the Senior Prefect of the School in our final year at ACC Irrua. Continuing from where he stopped over 40 years ago!

With the Chairman in place, other nominations were made which saw the election of the following members of the executive: Dr. Paschal Isele – Chairman; Mr. Christopher Okoh- Secretary; Dr. Peter Olumese – Assistant Secretary; Prof. David Ogbeifun – Financial Secretary; and Commodore Christian Anuge (Rtd.) – PRO/Publicity Secretary.

With the ExCo members now in place, it was time to begin work on the main objective of forming the 1979 Set of ACCIOBA. Members agreed, after a painstaking selection of what needs to be done for our Alma Mater, that we should buy and donate lawn mowers to ACC Irrua, since members saw that the school lawns were now poorly kept. By March 2021, membership in the platform has grown to over 20; donations were generously made by members which raised enough money that enabled the Set to buy four lawn mowers which were donated to the school on March 30,2021, to the joy of every member of the set and the entire ACCIOBA community.

Membership drive became a major need for the set. Hence, at every subsequent meeting, the need to grow our membership on the platform was always emphasized. By 2022, membership has grown to be about 31. Given the strength of the set in 2022, it was easy to again decide on a new project to be executed in ACC Irrua. At this time, the global body of Accioba had drawn up several developmental projects in a development plan for the rebuilding of ACC Irrua. Amongst the expected projects was the perimeter fencing of the school compound. In fact, some other sets had started the fencing of the front area of the school up to the fourth side and the 1979 Set decided to embark on the fencing of about 200 metres stretch of the remaining side from the back.

This area had a deep valley which made the task of constructing the fence particularly challenging to execute.

Following the successful execution of two key projects in ACC Irrua, members took a decision, in one of our meetings in 2022, to have some welfare plans in place for members. A three-man Committee was set up to come up with a welfare package to be put in place for members of the Set which saw, amongst others benefits, the provision of a token support to any member who is celebrating any of his children’s Wedding. This was however, limited to a maximum of four children per member. Few members have so far benefitted from this Welfare Package to the joy of all members.

Not much was done in 2023 other than the continuous membership drive. The Chairman took the initiative to publish on the set’s WhatsApp platform, the names of all the students of 1974 set that left ACC Irrua in 1979 as a rear view memorial of that epochal time of our lives. This helped in bringing out more names of classmates to be further contacted to join the set as we believe that the more we are, the better it should be for us all and for our Alma Mater. However, in 2024, we again decided to execute another project. This time around, the need to support the completion of the Government approved new hostel complex became paramount. Two members of Class 79, Dr. Peter Okojie and Dr. Godfrey Ekhomu had taken up the building of four out of the eight halls of residence in the hostel complex at the school. Some handsome amount was contributed to the project by the Set.

There is the need to mention here that the 1979 set of ACCIOBA are made up of prominent members that have been able to make significant contributions to the rebuilding of our Alma Mater. It is also on record that the 1979 Set is blessed with members that are holding key positions in the Global body of ACCIOBA. The immediate past Global President of ACCIOBA, Dr Paschal Isele, is a member of the Set. Another member of the Set, Dr. Peter Okojie, is the current President of the North American Branch of ACCIOBA. Also, a staunch member of the UK ACCIOBA branch and member of the Set, Mr. Henry Edeko, has also made significant donations to the Global body for the continuous rebuilding of ACC, Irrua. It must be mentioned too, that when aggregated, members from the 1979 set of ACCIOBA have made more donations towards the rebuilding of ACC Irrua than any other set to the glory of God. Some of our members were indeed honoured by the former governor of Edo State, Mr Godwin Obaseki, for their efforts.

Annunciation Catholic College, Irrua was founded in 1955, which made the School 75 years old by March 2025. A Platinum Jubilee Celebration was held last week by the Global body of ACCIOBA to commemorate this great attainment by the school. The 1979 set has therefore decided to organize a Reunion Party to coincide with the Platinum Jubilee Celebrations by ACCIOBA Global. For the first time since 1979, the members have a blessed opportunity, this weekend, to convene at the College ground where the journey began decades ago. It is not virtual reality any more but a physical gathering of those tiny little boys who have grown into real men affecting their world in a most positive way.