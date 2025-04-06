Abia APC hails Tinubu over Ononogbu’s appointment

President Bola Tinubu.

By Clifford Ndujihe

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Abia State Chapter has expressed gratitude to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for appointing their State Party Chairman, Dr. Kingsley Ononogbu, as the Board Chairman of the National Parks Headquarters.

The State Executive Committee of the Party welcomed the appointment, describing it as well-deserved recognition of Dr. Ononogbu’s integrity and commitment to the party.

In a release to the news men by the State Secretary of the Party, Chief Chidi Avajah,the State Executive praised Dr. Ononogbu’s leadership, stating that he is a man dedicated to the party’s ideals and has been leading the people effectively.

According to Chief Avajah, the State Executive Committee is impressed with President Tinubu’s administration, expressing confidence in his second tenure and predicting that the APC will take over the government of Abia State come 2027.

As party chairman, Dr. Ononogbu has demonstrated strong leadership and commitment to the party.

The Abia APC’s appreciation for President Tinubu’s appointment of Dr. Ononogbu reflects the party’s confidence in his leadership and vision.