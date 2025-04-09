AA quits CUPP, says opposition lacks legal backing to exist

By Joseph Erunke, Abuja

A major crack has emerged within the Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) as the Action Alliance (AA), a frontline opposition party, has announced its immediate withdrawal from the coalition.

In a statement personally signed on Wednesday by its National Chairman, Chief Kenneth Udeze, the party cited a loss of shared values and interests as the reason for its decision.

Udeze explained that the decision to exit CUPP followed extensive consultations with stakeholders and party leadership.

“CUPP no longer represents our collective values due to its lack of legal backing, internal organizational structure, leadership, and—most importantly—the loss of the collective strength it had when the organization was formed ahead of the 2019 general election,” he stated.

Until the announcement, Chief Udeze had been an active member of CUPP.

His statement read in part: “With a heavy heart and a clear conscience, we announce our party’s decision to withdraw our membership from CUPP.

This was not an easy decision. However, after careful consideration and reflection, our party has come to the realization that our values and principles are no longer aligned with those of the coalition.

Over time, we have participated in discussions, meetings, and events that led us to question CUPP’s direction. Despite our efforts to contribute through constructive criticism, we now believe our differences are irreconcilable.

We appreciate the opportunities we had to engage with like-minded individuals within CUPP who are committed to deepening democracy and promoting good governance. However, we can no longer support an organization that lacks legal standing, leadership, and cohesion.”

Udeze affirmed that Action Alliance remains committed to promoting good governance and democratic principles, continuing its work through its membership in the Inter-Party Advisory Council of Nigeria (IPAC).

“We hope our decision will serve as a catalyst for reflection and reform within CUPP,” he added, concluding with best wishes for the coalition’s future.