A very happy Easter!

Like its Christmas sibling, Easter is the end of a season. It is a solemn period between the Lent (the 40-day annual fasting and prayer rites observed by many Christian denominations) and the Easter weekend commemorating the triumphal entry of the Lord Jesus Christ into Jerusalem, the Crucifixion on Good Friday and the Resurrection on Easter Sunday.

Today, being Good Friday is a paradox. Despite being the day that the founder of Christianity was put to death for the sins of others, it is declared “good” because Christ volunteered to die, and his resurrection neutralised the suffering, pain and broken hearts occasioned by this day.

Easter is the foundational sacrament of Christianity, which signifies that death is not the end but rather a transition to eternal life. This belief has provided billions of people down the ages with hope and comfort in the face of mortality, influencing how Christians perceive life, death and the afterlife.

Easter is also deeply rooted in traditions that differ across cultures, creating a rich tapestry of customs. From the vibrant Easter egg hunts in some cultures and festive meals, to solemn church services, these practices unite families and communities, reinforcing the communal aspect of faith.

It is a time of deep reflection and spiritual renewal. The Lenten season leading to Easter encourages self-examination, self-denial (fasting) and prayers, allowing believers to deepen their closeness to God. This period of introspection culminates in the joyous celebration of resurrection. The glorified, Risen Christ embodies the First Fruits of a cycle that awaits believers after death. It is a triumph of love, sacrifice, forgiveness and reconciliation.

The resurrection of Christ after crucifixion provided the munition for the explosive spread of Christianity throughout the world in spite of harsh persecutions that persist till today unto the end of time. It has shaped civilisations and cultures throughout history, impacting strongly on governance, social structures, moral values (even among unbelievers), and shaping the foundations of law and ethics around the world.

Easter has inspired countless movements for social justice, civil rights and reform through non-violence, defining humanity in the post-medieval era. It has shown that the power of moral force can be more potent than that of gun power.

In Nigeria, as in many parts of the world, we celebrate Easter and other major special days with public holidays. It allows those outside the faith to share in the ambience of sadness and joy. While most people seize the moment to spend quality time with their families, others travel to their home towns to touch base with their communities.

We wish all travellers safe journey and remind those feasting to never forget the reason for celebration and share with others, especially those less privileged “neighbours” whom Christ tells us to love as ourselves.

Let’s also remember that schools will soon reopen!