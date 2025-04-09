A second look at the Uromi killings

By SUNNY IKHIOYA

After the shuttle diplomacy undertaken by the Governor of Edo State, Senator Monday Okpebholo, and the peace of the grave yard that presently exists in the Esan region of the state, it is time for security agencies to do their work openly and dispassionately. No one should be overwhelmed by the sentiments of the moment. The remote and immediate causes of that unfortunate incident must be thoroughly investigated and possible solutions proferred to avert future re-occurrence. It must be handled with care and not be pressured by threats from any group or individuals.

Not too long ago I quoted the late Maitama Sule thus: “If this country Nigeria, with all of its resources, both human and material, was to have an uninterrupted 20 years of peace and stability, it would be another Japan. Because these intelligent, hardworking Nigerians would come to know about their resources, they would use their intelligence and work hard and exploit these resources, and develop their economy.”

When the President of the country has given the marching order to fish out the culprits, when the Inspector General of Police has given out the marching order and the governor has assured everyone of a fair investigation, including the sacking of his Security Chief, why are non-state actors still threatening fire and brimstone? It is all part of the plan to keep this nation destabilised and distracted in its pursuit of a common developmental goal. That is why government must take the threats of these individuals or groups seriously and deal with them decisively. Having highlighted the above, let us analyse the Uromi incident properly.

There is this general belief that the local vigilantes acted extra-judicially and, therefore, must face the consequences of their action and bear the full wrath of the law. For popular blogger, Dr Charles Apoki: “When civil justice is unavailable, jungle justice fills the vacuum.” Reports have it that in recent times, Edo Central and North local government areas have continuously suffred attacks on farmers by Fulani cattle herders who forcefully grazed on locals farmlands, kidnapping and engaging in other criminal activities. It was building up and getting out of hand, so much so that protesting youths had to gather in front of the palace of the Onogie of Uromi, calling on him to come out and speak to them, while alleging that his silence meant connivance in the serial kidnap incidents. He was eventually forced to come out to address the crowd and state his innocence.

In their overzealous attempt to defend the land of their forebears, the youths did the unthinkable. The sum of it all is that the local vigilantes that apprehended the travellers were not properly trained and orientated. If you compare their methodology and that of the Amotekun of Ondo State, the difference is glaring. It has become imperative for Edo State and, indeed, all South-South states to put well trained personnel and structures in place to handle local security threats in the manner of the Amotekun of Ondo State. The Amotekun will apprehend the vehicle and suspects, properly profile them with the assistance of the Hausa/Fulani living in the community and hand over them to superior security agencies for further action. That is in the area of preparing local vigilantes for security assignments; in reaching conclusion on these individuals, we must consider the state under which the actions took place.

We must begin to look in the direction the country is tottering towards. Do we truly desire a united Nigeria? Can we call Nigeria a nation state? Are leaders of our various regional and religious groups interested in a united Nigeria? If the answer is yes, why are we not living by the same standards? How long shall we continue to pretend that things are okay with us as a nation? We must think over this; it is either we are united as one or separate regional groups in the manner of a true federation. A people who have been under constant siege by armed herders and kidnappers would naturally be provoked to see armed individuals from distant areas moving freely across their land.

Do our laws allow people with guns and other dangerous weapon to move freely without caution? Under which law and authority are they operating? Why should youths of the South be subjected to strict laws in the handling of fire arms and their counterparts from the North are allowed to move freely? Are those in authority afraid of doing the needful.

I will submit here that it is the failure of our security architecture that has allowed such incident like the Uromi killings to take place. After Uromi, killings have taken place at other parts of the country. Against this backdrop, how do the people repose confidence in their own armed forces? If proper investigation is not done, more innocent people will become victims because some interests are baying for blood. Eventually, such incidents will be forgotten and things will return to normal. The Federal Government has created a livestock ministry. The question is: what are they doing about training, reorientation and shepherding of these herders towards a common cause.

It is wrong if people are carrying arms all over the place in the name of hunting, and the security agencies must be committed to putting a stop to it. This is why food is expensive and becoming unaffordable for the average Nigerian. These gun-totting herders have driven farmers out of their farms. The question is: why is it so impossible to put a stop to their activities. It has become a taboo because the people are afraid; but it is also said that the worst thing that can happen to man is fear. Fear is what has made the Blackman to remain at the bottom of the ladder while other races are busy exploring the outer space.

There is also the mode of moving people. How do you allow goods trailers to be used in loading human beings, in their hundreds, from the North to the South? In the South, transporters are required to submit passengers manifest before embarking on a journey, with hundreds of security check points along these routes to enforce compliance. But those coming from the North are not similarly checked. It is even worse when you discover that majority of these travellers are not Nigerians.

That is the paradox that we are facing as a nation. Who will put a stop to it? Who will bell the cat? The moment we can find a solution to it will be the beginning of the end of ceaseless terror attacks on innocent citizens. I repeat, those in position of power now should not take this lightly; it can be anybody’s turn tomorrow; ask General Maharazu Ismaila Tsiga.