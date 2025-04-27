A cry for 2-yr-old Nadir: ‘Help me save my son’s heart’

By Olalekan Bilesanmi

KAZEEM Tomilayo Adedayo, 36, had never known a fear deeper than the one that clung to him the day the doctors said the words: “Your son has a serious congenital heart defect. He needs surgery—soon.”

His world tilted. Two years ago, when Nadir Oluwaseun was born, Kazeem had cradled him in his arms, whispering prayers of hope and gratitude. Nadir’s tiny heart had beaten against his chest, full of promise. But now, that same heart was betraying him. Every breath Nadir took was labored.

Every laugh came with a wheeze. And every night, Kazeem sat by his bedside, begging God for one more day. Harrowing two years The family has been in and out of the hospital for the past two years, treating and managing Nadir’s situation. Federal Medical Center, Abuja has become a second home.

Nadir is now two years, two months. According to doctors, there is no better time to carry out the procedure than now. In a letter, dated April 11, 2025, with reference number: FMCAB/005/ Vol.1/0936 and signed by Dr Maduka Ogechi, Consultant Paediatrician/ Paediatric Cardiologist, Nadir Oluwaseun Adedayo is diagnosed with TET spell with cyanotic congenital heart disease suspected to be tetralogy of fallot.

An echocardiogram performed, according to the letter, showed right ventricular hypertrophy overriding aorta, large sub arterial VSD and overcrowded infundibulum with peak gradient of 57.51mmHg which are features of tetralogy of fallot. “He is on oral morphine 1.5mg bd and oral propranolol 3.75mg tds”, it added. “He would require open heart surgery as soon as possible”. The surgery, the doctors said, would save the baby. It is a complex procedure, only available with a down payment of N15 million. That figure crashed against Kazeem’s chest like a boulder. He was still an Uber driver there in Abuja until two months back when he sold the car he was operating with. His wife, Mariam, 36, a POS trader, tried to be strong, but he saw the cracks in her smile. She sat quietly most nights, holding Nadir, humming lullabies with tears running down her cheeks. There was an ache in the house—silent, constant.

Crowdfunding But he couldn’t afford despair. Not now. He sold his car, emptied their savings, reached out to every friend, relative, and stranger he could think of. He started a crowdfunding page, pouring every ounce of his love and desperation into the words: “Help me save my son’s heart.” Some kind hearted individuals have started donating but their supports are less than quarter of the required figure. Presently, just a little above N2m is in the Jaiz Bank account opened for him.

“I want him to live his days and years on earth without any struggle”, the embattled dad said. “I just sold my Uber car. It was the sale that shot the figure above N2 million. “I am appealing to kind hearted Nigerians, however small it may be, your donations will go a long way in ensuring Nadir lives and fulfills his destiny”. The procedure is to be carried out at EverCare Hospital, Lagos.