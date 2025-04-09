9 arrested over killing of septuagenarian, arson in Oyo community

By Adeola Badru

The Oyo State Police Command has arrested nine suspects in connection with the killing of a septuagenarian, Madam Rachael Bamidele, and the destruction of properties worth millions of naira in Aagba community, Surulere Local Government Area.

The Public Relations Officer, SP Adewale Osifeso, in a statement on Thursday, said the incident occurred on April 5, 2025, following a violent attack allegedly carried out by individuals from a neighboring community amid a long-standing land dispute.

The assault led to the death of Madam Bamidele and the burning and looting of nine houses, forcing many residents to flee their homes. Victims were reportedly targeted due to their involvement in ongoing civil litigation over the disputed land.

In response, the Commissioner of Police, CP Johnson Adenola, swiftly deployed intelligence and tactical units, including PMF officers, to restore order. Their prompt action enabled displaced villagers to return to their homes safely.

Among the arrested suspects is 33-year-old Salawudeen Ismaila of Oko community. Police also recovered three unregistered Boxer motorcycles during the investigation. Efforts are ongoing to apprehend others still at large.

The command reiterated its zero-tolerance stance on violence and assured residents of its commitment to protecting lives and property through lawful and proactive policing.