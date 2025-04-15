$700m World Bank fund: Kebbi Govt commits to full implementation

Gov. Nasir Idris of Kebbi State.

By Haruna Aliyu

The Kebbi State Government has reaffirmed its readiness to fully implement the $700 million Federal Government–World Bank-assisted Sustainable Urban and Rural Water Supply, Sanitation, and Hygiene (SURWASH) Programme.

A combined team from the Federal Ministry of Water Resources and the World Bank is currently in the state for an assessment of the water sector, a key step toward the programme’s rollout.

Receiving the delegation on Tuesday in Birnin Kebbi, the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Alhaji Yakubu Bala Tafida, expressed the state’s strong commitment to the project’s successful execution.

“The administration of Governor Nasir Idris is committed to meeting all requirements of the programme, including necessary budgetary provisions,” Tafida stated. “In return, we expect the sponsors to also fulfill their obligations to ensure the success of the scheme.”

The Team Leader and National Coordinator of the SURWASH Programme, Engr. Abdulhamid Adamu Gwaram described Kebbi as a front-runner in the initiative.

“The Federal Ministry of Water Resources recognises Kebbi State’s commitment to implementing the water supply, sanitation, and hygiene project,” Gwaram said.

“The state has successfully graduated from the eligibility phase and is now in the second round, moving toward the final stage of readiness and accessibility.”

He emphasised that the programme operates on a results-based financing model, where access to funding depends on evidence of positive implementation and impact. “We are confident that Kebbi State has the capacity, capability, and commitment to deliver,” he added.

Also speaking, the Commissioner for Water Resources, Hon. Bello Abdullahi Ka’oje, praised Governor Nasir Idris for his dedication to partnering with the Federal Government and the World Bank to enhance sustainable water supply and sanitation across the state.

The Commissioner joined him for Information and Culture, Alhaji Yakubu Ahmad Birnin Kebbi, during the team’s assessment tour of the state’s water supply infrastructure and related government initiatives.

Vanguard News