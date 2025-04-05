5 things to know about trending digital trade platform, CBEX

The digital asset trading platform CBEX has become the subject of heated discussions on X (formerly Twitter), as Nigerians online remain divided over its legitimacy.

While some users hail it as a golden opportunity for quick returns, others warn that it may be on the brink of collapse.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. CBEX is Trending Amid Allegations of Being a Ponzi Scheme

CBEX’s growing popularity has been accompanied by serious allegations. The buzz reached a fever pitch when influential user Man of Letters (@Letter_to_Jack) described CBEX as a “classic Ponzi scheme.”

Someone told me about a 'CBEX' this evening. They invested $1k and have since withdrawn $5k this year.



Having done all my checks, the platform flies all the flags of a Ponzi scheme. People are cashing out steady with no losses.



You know what that means? Easter, Ileya or Xmas. — Man of Letters. (@Letter_to_Jack) April 9, 2025

He cited examples of users turning small investments—such as $1,000—into much larger sums in a short time without any reports of losses, calling it a major red flag. He warned users to withdraw their funds before it’s too late.

2. Withdrawal Issues Have Sparked Panic

Adding fuel to the fire, reports surfaced that CBEX had paused withdrawals.

This development sent users into a frenzy, with many taking to social media to express concerns over being unable to access their funds.

Influencer @poojamedia tweeted bluntly, “Cbex is gone? RIP to all withdrawals,” which only intensified the uncertainty surrounding the platform.

3. Mixed Reactions: Some Warn, Others Defend

While many users are sounding the alarm and urging others to exit the platform, a different group remains loyal. These defenders argue that CBEX is still functional and accuse critics of spreading fear and misinformation. User @BlessedAjoke claimed withdrawals were only temporarily paused until April 15, calling the collapse rumors “fake news.”

4. CBEX’s Official Response: “We’re Not Going Anywhere”

In response to the backlash, CBEX denied any plans to shut down. The platform tried to calm users with a series of motivational posts:

CBEX is here to stay pic.twitter.com/xPtoqNRN5c — CBEX Official (@cbex_official) April 12, 2025

They also urged users to “believe in the process” and teased an upcoming announcement, promising updates and bonuses soon.

5. CBEX trading using AI technology

CBEX describes itself as the leading crypto exchange that helps you trade crypto with 99.9% accuracy using AI technology

Vanguard News