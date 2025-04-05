5 things to do after you overstay your US visa to avoid deportation

There are certain steps you can take when your US visa expires so as to avoid risk of deportation.

By Enitan Abdultawab

Migration to the US does not totally translate to a long-time staying immunity as it is usually dependent on the number of months or years that your visa carried upon its issuance to you.

Hence, many individuals do not take cognizance of their visas’ possible expiry dates. And when they eventually do be in the know that their visas have expired, they try to evade relevant authorities that come for them, who do not usually have a choice but to deport them to their actual countries.

However, it is advisable that you do not act like these individuals. There are certain steps you can take when your visa expires so as to avoid risk of deportation. Below are some of them:

What to do when you overstay your US visa

1. Beware of your overstay status

More often than not, overstaying in the United States does not totally result in a severe punishment. When your visa expires and you do not have the power to renew or something, be wary of how long you overstay.

For instance, if your overstaying is less than 180 days, you may escape severe punishments if you leave voluntarily. However, you might face riskier measures if you overstay for more than 180 days. These risks include slapping you with a three to six years re-entry ban.

2. Consult a legal immigration attorney

By seeking a legal counsel immediately, you can escape trouble in the US when you overstay your visit there. A legal counsel would look into your case, guide you to renewal requirements and eventually represent you in the court if need be.

3. Change your visit status

Another measure you can take when you overstay your visit in the United States is to renew your status of stay immediately. When you are given the opportunity to renew it, you can tender very reasonable reasons as to why you want to stay and renew such as furthering education, seeking medical treatments and others.

If possible, you can try change your status totally such that you would be enabled to stay there permanently.

4. Cooperate with relevant authorities

When you overstay your visit in the United States, and you are being contacted for questions or interrogations, do not hesitate to answer the calls. Try to let your legal counsel come in, apply for the cancellation of removal and stay calm.

5. Apply for protective measures

You can apply for protective stay measures such as applying for asylum because your stay in your home country might be risky for you probably because of war, racism and other issues bordering humanity. You can also explore Temporary Protected Status (TPS) or Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA), which would make the American immigration authorities consider some reliefs for you.

Vanguard News