450 women receive livelihood support in Adamawa

By Femi Bolaji

Jalingo – A total of 450 women in Toungo Local Government Area of Adamawa State have received livelihood support from the Africa Nature Investors (ANI) Foundation, aimed at boosting self-reliance and increasing household income.

The support was launched during the commissioning of a new Women’s Centre in Toungo, which also featured a trade fair where beneficiaries showcased their products.

The livelihood support program is designed to empower women through savings and loan groups, fostering community development and economic resilience.

David Peter, Deputy Project Manager of ANI Foundation, explained that the program was created to promote economic growth and strengthen communities around the Northern and Southern sectors of the Gashaka Gumti National Park.

Ibrahim Goni, the Conservator-General of the National Park Service, represented by ACG Mohammed Kabir, described the project as a significant step toward the economic transformation of women and local communities around the Park. He highlighted that similar efforts in Gashaka LGA of Taraba State in 2023 had empowered over 1,000 women.

Mrs. Neido Kafulto, the Adamawa State Commissioner for Women’s Affairs and Social Development, expressed the state government’s ongoing support for initiatives that economically empower rural women.

Happy Amos, CEO of Roshan Renewables, the organization implementing the program, revealed that women’s groups have saved over ₦30 million in one year through low-interest, needs-based loans.