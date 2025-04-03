3 reasons why application for green card via marriage is delayed or denied by US immigration

By Adegboyega Adeleye

The desperation to obtain a green card to become an American citizen is a common phenomenon amongst many immigrants, especially from developing and underdeveloped nations.

The reasons why Green card applications based on marriage can be delayed include inconsistencies in information, insufficient documentation, and potential fraud concerns, such as marrying solely to obtain a Green card.

Here are a few immigration tips shared by a US Immigration Lawyer, LeliaTheLawyer of Essien Law Firm, detailing all you need to know and reasons why the application for a green card via marriage is delayed, denied by the US immigration, or considered fraudulent.

1. Large age gap between you and the person you are getting married to

When you apply for a green card via marriage, immigration would duly investigate if there is a large age gap between you and the person you want to marry or not, e.g a guy of 30 years getting married to a woman of 70 years or vice versa is considered to be suspicious.

Consequently, the immigration officers will then investigate appropriately, and if the marriage is discovered to be for fraudulent means, you could be punished accordingly.

2. When you divorce and marry immediately

It is considered fraudulent when you have just gotten divorced in another country and you marry almost immediately in a country like the United States of America. In this case, immigration will look at this suspiciously and assume you need to marry an American citizen and then return to your home country. If this is investigated to be fraudulent, it can lead to heightened scrutiny and delays.

3. Marrying an American citizen immediately after coming to America

In a situation where there is a sudden marriage immediately after an immigrant visits America,

Immigration can easily notice that the marriage is false or assume that it is just a means to stay in America permanently. The sudden marriage can create a kind of mistrust in the mind of the officers, as it seemed like you lied to get into the United States. The 90-day marriage rule can trigger the presumption of fraud if a foreign national marries a US citizen or green card holder within 90 days of entering the US.

However, if the marriage is for genuine reasons, you have to show that you were visiting, you had an intention to stay earlier, and the marital affair is just a coincidence. Jumping around in marriages or switching in desperation for a green card is also considered fraudulent.

Vanguard News