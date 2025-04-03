3 dead, many injured in Delta communal clash

By Akpokona Omafuaire, UGHELLI

A renewed land dispute between Edjekota Community of Ogor Kingdom, Ughelli North and Otor-Ewu Community of Ughelli South Local Government Area of Delta State has led to the killing of three persons with many others injured on Monday.

The hostility has led to serious tension as both neighbouring Communities square for a total showdown.

Videos obtained by Vanguard show Edjekota community youths retrieving the corpse of a young man identified as Andy amidst women wailing and men threatening reprisal. The video also shows a complete barricade of the Edjekota/Ewu road by angry youths.

Though the report is sketchy, it was learned that both communities had long been claiming ownership of a stretch of land in the area which is currently being litigated at the Otu-Jeremi High Court.

Vanguard findings show that two casualties were reported from Edjekota while one person from Ewu was killed while transiting back home through Edjekota.

A Community source said, “This issue of land ownership between the communities is a matter already at the High Court in Jeremi and we a supposed to be in court on April 10.

“As usual, our people had been going to farm on the land until this morning (Monday) when the other community people went with the police to arrest them in their farm land and those that escaped came to notify our community people.

“Some of our people that were arrested are, Izaga, Michael Itedjere and Pa Othu and his wife who were later released because of their age.

“Our people moved into the bush in search of those who were missing and in the process, they saw two of their people whom our youths apprehended and handed over to Ughelli Police Area Commander.

“As that was not enough while returning from the bush, a combined team of Police, Hunters and Vigilantes from Ewu entered our community and were shooting sporadically.

“While they were shooting sporadically, one of Vigilante, identified as Henry from the other community shot one of person, Martins Ekerhare on his stomach while sitting at the front of a building and he died instantly.

“Also another person, Victor Akpojaro who was returning from the farm was shot dead on his motorcycle and Mr Karo Jerry and others sustained varying injuries.

“As law abiding community, we took their corpses to the Ughelli Police Area Command and the Area Commander directed that they should be taken to the mortuary.

“Pa Othu who witnessed what happened in the farm has gone to the Ughelli Area Command to give statement on what transpired.

“If this continues, we as a community would have no option than to condone off the road leading to Ewu to avoid more trouble”. The community source disclosed.

Contacted, the Delta State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Edafe Bright said he will get back once he has a thorough grasp of the incident.

However, a security source who commented on the incident said, “Before now the Council of Ughelli North and Ughelli South are handling the matter but I can’t tell what transpired today.”

A Vanguard source disclosed that the Chairman Ughelli South Local Government Council, Dr Lucky Avweromre, and his Ughelli North counterpart Olorogun Jaro Egbo visited victims of the Ewu/Edjokota clash at the hospital.

The council Chairmen have order security operatives to take over the two communities immediately to restore peace in both communities