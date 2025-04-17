2025 WASSCE: WAEC confirms readiness, goes tough against malpractice

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC), Nigeria, says it has put measures in place to prevent examination malpractice in the forthcoming West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) holding May/June 2025.

Dr Amos Dangut, Head of the Nigeria National Office of WAEC, at a news conference on Thursday said that

The council had introduced variations of papers for candidates.

“From this year, two candidates will not have the same questions on each number. We have adopted this innovation for some of the WASSCE codes.

“Any candidate who chooses to write a paper other than the one assigned to him or her will be doing himself/herself a disservice and will bear the attendant consequences,” he said.

Dangut said the council had also introduced its maiden Computer-Based CB-WASSCE for School Candidates, noting that the initiative was part of the paradigm shift in the education sector.

He, however, stressed that the CB-WASSCE was optional for now.

According to Dangut, candidates’ paper variations for the papers to be deployed for CB-WASSCE 2025 had been preprinted according to their registration details.

He said this was also geared towards combating the menace of examination malpractice.

“The CB-WASSCE 2025 is thrown open, so schools that are ready will be given the opportunity to choose between traditional pen and paper examinations or the newly introduced CB-WASSCE in the forthcoming WAEC.

“The adoption of these current test administration techniques is geared towards upholding the academic and moral integrity of the National Policy on Education and is in line with the vision of the Federal Ministry of Education.

The WAEC boss, therefore, called on parents and guardians to encourage their wards to study diligently while urging school principals and teachers to sensitise their students to desist from engaging in any form of examination malpractice.

“The various state ministries of education are also urged to call their principals, teachers and other officials serving as inspectors and/or supervisors to order.

“Every candidate and examination functionary should familiarise themselves with the rules guiding the conduct of the examination as stipulated in the WAEC Syllabus and Guidelines for the conduct of examinations, issued to schools.

“Erring schools whose candidates engage in mass cheating will be derecognised; erring officials will be adequately punished, while erring candidates will be sanctioned if found culpable.

Dangut assured that the council would continue to partner with the Nigeria Police Force through the Inspector General of Police and the various state governments to provide adequate security for the smooth and hitch-free conduct of the examination.

“The council remains grateful to state governments for their partnership and collaborative efforts throughout the conduct of WASSCE and in the council’s ongoing war against the menace of examination malpractice.

“The Council will decisively deal with examination malpractice of any kind as approved by the Nigeria Examinations Committee (NEC), being the highest decision-making organ of the Council that sits on examination matters in Nigeria.

“The penalties for involvement in examination malpractice will always, without compromise, be meted out to erring candidates, supervisors, schools, among others.

“The Council has rolled out several awareness campaigns and organised seminars for school proprietors, principals, students and other key stakeholders through its branch and zonal offices nationwide to sensitise them on the effects,” he added.

The WAEC boss disclosed that the exams would take place from April 24 to June 20, 2025, in the country, adding that a total of 1,973,253 candidates from 23,554 schools had presented candidates for the examination.

He stated that the number comprised of 979,228 males, amounting to 49.63 per cent, and 994,025 females, which is 50.37 per cent of the total candidature.

Dangut noted that the statistics showed a further increase in the number of females and males compared to the previous years.

“On the role, the candidacy for this year increased by 158,627 candidates; they will be examined in 74 subjects, made up of 196 papers.

“About 26,000 practising senior secondary school teachers, nominated by various ministries of education, will be participating in the examination as supervisors.

Dangut also advised parents who patronise rogue website operators to desist from such, saying that WAEC would not condone their heinous acts during the conduct of this examination.

He declared that the council will collaborate with the Nigerian Police Force to bring perpetrators to book, adding that there would be no hiding place for them.

According to him, resources have been made available in the WASSCE Core Subjects, Arts Subjects, Science Subjects and Commercial Subjects as a way of assisting candidates prepare for the examination.

“WAEC E-Study Portal is the approved exams preparatory platform, designed for candidates preparing to sit the WASSCE. This enables schools, teachers and students to access past WASSCE questions (multiple-choice or theory-based), learning plans, marking schemes and performance insights.

“Candidates should visit waec.estudy.ng to access the portal. WAEC has made available, via its e-learning portal, resources that will equip candidates’ with the requirements and expectations needed to write and pass their examinations.

“Students’ performances in previous examinations are analysed with the aim of highlighting candidates’ weaknesses and proffering solutions to assist candidates’ learning.

“Candidates should visit https://WAEConline.org.ng to access the portal.

“Also, the WAEC Konnect portal has been developed to enable candidates and stakeholders to interact with the Council, as well as with each other, in preparation for the examination.

“This will, in turn, help candidates to keep abreast of necessary information regarding the examination diet.

“Candidates can log on to https://www.waeckonnect.com/ to get started; it contains past question papers and answers with chief examiners’ report booklets.

“This is a compilation of past WASSCE questions with responses, the marking schemes and the Chief Examiners’ Report on the relevant examination diets to aid candidates’ learning,” he explained. (NAN)