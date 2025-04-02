2027: We’ll take over senatorial, rep seats in C’River North – APC

The All Progressive Congress (APC) in Cross River has vowed to take over the Senatorial and House of Representative seats in the state’s North Senatorial District from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2027 general elections.

APC Chairman in the state, Mr Alphonsus Eba, stated this while briefing newsmen on Wednesday in Calabar.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the senatorial district is presently being represented in the Senate by Sen. Jarigbe Jarigbe of PDP.

Also, Rep. Akpanke of PDP is currently representing Bekwarra/Obudu/Obanliku Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, while Rep. Godwin Odey of APC is representing Ogoja/Yala Federal Constituency.

Eba urged APC members occupying different positions to put in their best, while supporting Gov. Bassey Out’s re-election bid.

He also disassociated the party from a petition purportedly written by a legal practitioner under the aegis of Concerned Stakeholders of APC in the Northern Senatorial District against Jarigbe.

“The petition written by the APC concerned group against the sitting senator on the issue of N12.5 billion constituency fund is not from us and we disassociate ourselves from it.

“I want to sound a note of warning to every member of this party that on no account should anybody in the name of our party engage any lawyer for any purpose that seems to give an impression that the party is behind it,” he said.

Eba said that all members of the party had the constitutional right to form support groups for the betterment of the party.

He, however, stated such groups be recognised by and registered with APC.

According to him, such groups the Northern Coalition, Centricle and the Southern Summit are all authorised to work, adding, however, that they must be guided by the party’s code of conduct.

The APC chairman further stated that they must put in place the structure and leadership that would not make them look amorphous.