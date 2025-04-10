2027: South East elders root for Tinubu’s re-election

By Alumona Ukwueze

NSUKKA – A political support group, under the umbrella of South East Elders Alliance for Tinubu 2027, Enugu North Senatorial District chapter in Enugu State, on Wednesday, declared their support for President Bola Tinubu’s re-election in 2027.

The group stated that South East Geo-political Zone has benefited immensely from President Tinubu’s administration, citing the appointment of many sons and daughters of the geo-political zone into juicy positions.

The group however pleaded with Mr. President to originate and forward to the National Assembly, an Executive Bill to amend the constitutional provisions in order to create new states in Nigeria.

These were contained in a communique signed by the conveners of the group, including the National Coordinator, South East, Hon. Humphrey Nwosu; Deputy National Coordinator, Prof. Damian Opata; the Coordinator, Strategy, Enugu North Senatorial District, Prof. Chuka Ezema; and Co-ordinator, Administration, Enugu North Senatorial District, Dr. Anthony Alumona, after the inauguration of the group in Nsukka, Enugu State.

The group equally called on the President to reduce the harsh economic conditions in Nigeria and to stabilize the naira exchange rate in order to reduce fuel price and food inflation in the country.

It equally called on the President to set up digital response arm within the Nigerian security system to tackle the escalating insecurity in the country.

Part of the communique read “After the inauguration and briefing by the National Coordinator, the Chapter pledged its loyalty to the National Body, threw its support behind Hon. Engr. Humphrey C. Nsofor, and agreed to key into the 10 reasons the Alliance enunciated for the need to support President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu for re-election as President, come 2027.

“These have already been widely publicized.

Every politics has something local about it. The Enugu North Senatorial District Chapter of this movement has benefitted immensely from President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu within his short time in office. These include:

“The appointment of our worthy son, Vice-Admiral Emmanuel Ikechukwu Ogalla, of Nsukka Igbo extraction, as Chief of the Naval Staff of Nigeria.

The elevation of Frank Mba of Nsukka Igbo extraction to Deputy Inspector General of Police

The appointment of Prof. Melvin D. Ayogu of Nsukka Igbo extraction as Member, Board of Directors, Central bank of Nigeria,

“Under the leadership of President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Prof. Iliyasu Usman was the first Igbo Imam of the Central Mosque, Abuja. Prof. Usman is of Nsukka Igbo extraction.

“The appointment of Dr. Mrs. Amaka Onu as Board Member, Federal Polytechnic, Jigawa State

The appointment of Hon. Favour Nkem Asogwa as Board Member, Federal Polytechnic Nekede, Imo state

The appointment of Chief Eva Asadu of Nsukka Igbo extraction as Member, Anambra Imo River Development Basin

“In addition, under the presidency of Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Major General E. I. Okoro of Nsukka Igbo extraction has been appointed Military Secretary, Nigerian Army.

The people of Enugu North Senatorial District (Nsukka political zone) have never had it this good in any Federal administration in the history of Nigeria. Your Excellency, we thank you most abundantly. All these appointments are of larger benefits to the Igbo in general.

“We plead with President Tinubu to originate and forward to the National Assembly an Executive Bill to amend the constitutional provisions for creating new states in Nigeria. This would help him make history as the first civilian president under whom states were created.

We further plead with the President to reduce the very hurting and harsh economic conditions in Nigeria. Particularly, we plead with him to perfect the subsidy programme and stabilize the naira exchange rate. These would help in reducing fuel price and inflation, especially food inflation.

“There is much hunger in the land.

We urge our President to urgently refurbish the security system with a view to greatly reducing insecurity in the country. In this regard, we suggest that the President should seriously consider the idea of setting up a Digital Response Arm / Unit within the Nigerian security system. There are very savvy digital experts across all age ranges in Nigeria.

“Finally, we plead with all Nigerians to support President Tinubu for a second term, come 2027. This would enable him to complete the Southern mandate of eight years. We believe that this would reduce acrimony in the choice of presidential candidates for the 2027 presidential elections.

“Mr. President, may the Almighty God continue to guide your administration in the right direction.”