2027: Senator Adeola urges unity among Ogun West stakeholders

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

The Senator, representing Ogun West Senatorial District at the National Assembly, Solomon Olamilekan Adeola on Wednesday, called on political leaders and stakeholders in Ogun West work in unity, for the area to produce governor in 2027.

Adeola who made the call while speaking during the official inauguration of the secretariat of Yewa Think-Tank christened ‘Yewa Unity House’, in Ilaro, Yewa South Local Government Area of the state, noted that the 49 years jinx can only be broken if political leaders, stakeholders and people of Ogun West Senatorial District can work in unity and cohesion for a person of Yewa-Awori extraction to emerge governor in the next general elections.

Adeola, who bemoaned the failure of the senatorial district to produce governor since the creation of Ogun State in 1976, equally said that the leaders must “consciously and painstakingly put the best foot forward in 2027”, if they wished to break jinx of the almost five decades

He said, it is painful that no person from Ogun West has had any opportunity to lead the state as the number one citizen, stressing that all hands must be on deck to correct the “unjust and inequitable anomaly”.

He added that internal and external factors might have conspired against Ogun West persons that nursed the ambition and contested to lead the state in time past without success, the senator insisted that Yewa-Awori people must collectively contest for power with everything that God has endowed them with.

The Senator, however, said that Yewa-Think Tank as a leading and knowledge-based organization must objectively look at all the variables that should engender success for the senatorial district come 2027.

“Again, another opportunity beckons us in the year 2027. YTT as a leading and knowledge-based organization must objectively look at all the variables that should engender success for the senatorial district and so informe all critical stakeholders this time around on the way forward. I have no doubt that the wherewithal to achieve the just aspiration of our people is available at this time, but we must consciously and painstakingly put our best foot forward this time around.

“Going forward, I don’t expect anyone from Ogun West to be a bystander in the ongoing struggle for political power in Ogun State. Indeed, I look forward to a redoubling of our efforts at this time as the prize is within reach and achievable.

“This time around is not for sentiment, undue emotional outpouring or pursuit of some parochial or personal interests. We must all put on our thinking caps and collectively strive to end injustice and take our people and indeed Ogun State to greater heights. There is no doubt that much work is still in the offing for sustainable socio-economic and political development and I want to charge all members of the YTT to further gird their loins for more initiatives and accomplishments in the years ahead”, Adeola stated.

While describing the YTT multimillion naira secretariat as a major landmark in the annal of Ogun West, Adeola expressed delight that he was able to fulfil his promise of completing the secretariat which was at lintel level.

“Let me state that the completion of the YEWA UNITY HOUSE and indeed the construction of the road passing the house is not my first collaboration with YTT in delivering some positive development initiatives for our people in Yewaland and elsewhere. My collaboration dates back to a long time before I became the Senator representing the good people of Ogun West Senatorial District. My partnership was based on the need to address the stark marginalization of our people in major development indices and the clear vision and dedication of YTT to the goal of sustainable development for Yewaland and beyond”, he submitted

Addressing constituents of the senatorial district later at the grand finale of the 2nd Edition of Town Hall Meeting/Mega Empowerment and Thank You Tour, held at Asade Agunloye Pavilion in Ilaro, Yewa South Local Government Area, Senator Adeola promised to continue to facilitate empowerment for the people and offer qualitative representation at the senate.