2027 polls: APC not bothered about coalition – Gov Uzodimma

Says Tinubu acted to quell tensions in Rivers

By Dapo Akinrefon

Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State, on Saturday, declared that the proposed move to form a coalition by some opposition figures in the country ahead of the 2027 general elections is no longer viable, saying the All Progressives Congress, APC, remains unmoved.

Addressing select journalists in Lagos, Uzodimma, who is the Chairman of the Progressives Governors’ Forum, said Nigerians will decide the fate of the APC during the 2027 polls.

His words: “What is a coalition? We are practising partisan democracy, not coalition democracy. Partisan democracy requires belonging to a political party to contest elections. When your party is no longer viable and you seek political oxygen, you must first leave the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) before discussing alliances.

“I began by stating that you don’t change a winning team. We have seen where we were, where we are now, and where we are headed. Ultimately, Nigerians will decide our fate but that decision is years away. As a government, we still have over two years remaining in our term.

“If you focus on winning the next election when Nigerians entrusted you with a four-year mandate and you’ve barely completed two years, that becomes a distraction. This government remains focused. The APC is alert, and we won’t let anyone take what is in our hands. We are not asleep.

“The APC is the ruling party, and one does not change a winning team. When a player is winning, they keep playing. While we welcome new ideas and collaboration, since no one, not even the president, can solve national problems alone, it is through unity that Nigeria grows safer and stronger. For me, the APC is a formidable party, and we are committed to progress. From 2020 to 2025, 79% of my former opponents in Imo have joined the APC. A party is nothing without its people, and today, the majority in Imo are APC members.” On the political crisis in Rivers State and the declaration of an emergency rule, Uzodimma said he threw his weight behind the emergency rule because of the need to protect national economic assets.

The governor said: “When pipelines were bombed, had to prioritise safeguarding production. As chairman of the National Economic Council’s subcommittee on crude oil theft, our efforts have been on how to boost output and any actions threatening our quotas must be condemned.

“The president, as Chief Security Officer, acted to quell tensions in Rivers. Had the House of Assembly impeached Governor Fubara, it would set a dangerous precedent. It may be him today, another tomorrow. As a Christian, I believe leadership is divine. It is God who ordains.”